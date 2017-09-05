Swimquaintences Goes to ASCA 2017 (Video Feature)

What’s a Swimquaintence?

Whether you’re an athlete, coach, or parent, you’re at the pool for hours a week. Practice, meets, volunteering… you put in some serious time. And during that time, you meet other people who are putting in their time. Swimquaintences. We all have them.

For this addition of Swimquaintences, we were in Washington D.C. at the ASCA international convention, a haven for swim coaches from around the globe. There were talks, there were panels, there were vendors. A lot goes on at the ASCA convention, which means that there are a lot of stories to be told. We found a few intriguing ones to share with you today.