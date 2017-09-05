Brazil Sets Selection Procedures For Major 2018 Meets

Brazil’s swimming federation, the CBDA, has announced its selection procedures for the major international meets of 2018, along with the domestic events that will allow swimmers to qualify for international teams. They’re laid out in full on BestSwim.com.br.

The even-numbered years between Olympics are some of the more complex in terms of what international meets are most valued by various federations. With no long course World Championships or Summer Olympics, the top swimmers are typically split between the European Championships and Pan Pacific Championships, with some athletes putting the biggest focus on the Short Course World Championships instead.

Then there’s a host of more regional competitions (in Brazil’s case, the South American Championships) as well as some major junior events like the Youth Olympic Games.

Here’s a look at the CBDA plans for the 2018 selection meets:

Short Course World Championships

Hangzhou, China – Dec 7-11, 2018

Brazil selection meet: Jose Finkel Trophy, August 2018

Roster size: to be determined

Pan Pacific Championships

Tokyo, Japan – August 9-13, 2018

Brazil selection meet: Maria Lenk Trophy, April 30-May 5, 2018

Roster size: to be determined (likely 16 athletes based on world rank)

South American Championships

Trujillo, Peru – October 2018

Brazil selection meet: Maria Lenk Trophy, April 30-May 5, 2018

Roster size: 14 men, 14 women

National B Team based on Maria Lenk results

Youth Olympic Games

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Oct 6-18, 2018

Brazil selection meet: Maria Lenk Trophy, April 30-May 5, 2018

Roster size: 4 boys, 4 girls

Four best juniors in overall world junior ranks

South American Games