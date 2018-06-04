Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Indy 1500

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We’ve got two week’s worth of content below, so from from Lilly King shenanigans to some great meme use, scroll to see what made the cut.

#10

#real.

#9

Classic Lilly.

#8

No pain, no gain.

#7

Us too Owen. Us too.

#6

We appreciate the commit quote honesty.

#5

Can we get Simone her own emoji line?

#4

We all know the feeling.

#3

Best use of this meme yet. Hands. Down.

#2

Best use of this meme yet. Hands. Down.

#1

Glad Greg celebrates Katie the same way we would.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!