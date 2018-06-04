Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Indy 1500

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We’ve got two week’s worth of content below, so from from Lilly King shenanigans to some great meme use, scroll to see what made the cut.

#10

True love is feeding your dogs before yourself after morning practice — Jacob Pebley (@Jacob_Pebley) June 1, 2018

#real.

#9

Classic Lilly.

#8

No pain, no gain.

#7

What do you want to be when you grow up? Owen: “A Swimmer guy” @UofLswim_dive pic.twitter.com/PtEvYDckuf — Chris Lindauer (@CardsCoachChris) June 1, 2018

Us too Owen. Us too.

#6

Just added a big time recruit to the swimnerd @MastersSwimming team! Former All American from @Vol_Swim — here’s his quote, “Cool, well I’m gonna start swimming with you guys. Bill literally has asked me every Tuesday/Thursday for the last 6 months.” THAT’S HOW YOU RECRUIT! — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) May 23, 2018

We appreciate the commit quote honesty.

#5

I have an entire folder of @simone_manuel moods and I use them more often then I thought I would pic.twitter.com/I9y9o4jzBm — Hannah (@hannahh_z) May 28, 2018

Can we get Simone her own emoji line?

#4

Coming home from swim practice and dinner not being ready https://t.co/d7T9A8l6j6 — Jack McCormick (@JackSwim5) May 25, 2018

We all know the feeling.

#3

Us looking at the last set of a hard practice: pic.twitter.com/C3EQZtuUf3 — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) May 24, 2018

Best use of this meme yet. Hands. Down.

#2

When you’ve explained the set three times and your athletes ask “what are we doing?” pic.twitter.com/JgbbBmp4sK — Johno Fergusson (@JohnoFergusson) June 2, 2018

Best use of this meme yet. Hands. Down.

#1

Glad Greg celebrates Katie the same way we would.