Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Thank you, Missy!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We thought it would be a slow week in our world, but 11-time world champion and 5-time Olympic medalist Missy Franklin announced her retirement from the sport. Scroll to check out just a small sampling of the outpouring of support for the 23-year-old.

To my amazing best friend, I am ridiculously proud of you and I love you so much. Who would have thought that after commenting on your toe nail color at a meet that I would walk away with you as my best friend. I can’t wait to see what you do next and how you will impact so many peoples lives. You are my favorite. I can’t wait for another hallmark moment (with a hint of ginormous toddler) hug when I see you. Love you Miss.

A career defined by much more than medals.

Sending you a big hug and many congratulations on an amazing career @missyfranklin88 ✨ we have great memories of racing and breaking records, but my favorites are the laughs we shared along the way 😜 Cheers to your next chapter ❤️ #happyretirement #opennewdoors

We wanted to send a big THANK YOU to @missyfranklin88 as she announced her retirement from swimming. Thank your for inspiring our swimmers at Michiana Stars and showing us what a true champion looks like! ⭐️💥👏❤️ . #thankyoumissy #swimming #funnestsport #rolemodel #truechampion #starfamily

This amazing woman is just getting started! Congrats on a fabulous, amazingly powerful swimming career, but I know the best is yet to come for @missyfranklin88 ❤️ Congrats on retiring from swimming! Heres to years of so many fun memories together that I will always cherish, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you 😍💪🏻

