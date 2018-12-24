Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Thank you, Missy!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We thought it would be a slow week in our world, but 11-time world champion and 5-time Olympic medalist Missy Franklin announced her retirement from the sport. Scroll to check out just a small sampling of the outpouring of support for the 23-year-old.
This hit my heart, @missyfranklin 💘 I have tears of gratitude in my eyes for the inspiration you’ve provided & for the very special soul that you are ✨ I have goosebumps when I think of all the magic you have in front of you. Always cheering you on to live a golden life ❤️🙏♥️ https://t.co/MIkvNjulmI
— Kerri Walsh Jennings (@kerrileewalsh) December 19, 2018
From being my hero in 2012, to my roommate in 2016, I’ll never forget how you welcomed me with open arms as very scared newbie to Team USA. Wouldn’t have made it through Rio without you😉 Congrats on a hell of a career, Miss! https://t.co/yLaIE1xAiZ
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) December 19, 2018
Congrats @missyfranklin on a stellar swimming career. Loved being on relays with you and racing you (your post-race hugs👌🏼). Most of all lucky to call you a teammate & friend. Thanks for inspiring so many swimmers with your fast swimming, determination, hard work, & positivity pic.twitter.com/H3opPs7M3Y
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) December 19, 2018
Congratulations on an amazing swimming career @missyfranklin! I am so lucky to have been able to share so many amazing memories around the world with you!! Thank you for being a role model and someone I’ve looked up to! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HguYzLzyfN
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) December 19, 2018
@missyfranklin is one of the best ambassadors our sport has ever known. The kindness and joy she brings to the people around her is indescribable. Missy you are awesome and welcome to the swammer life! https://t.co/fb0qDidIrV
— David Plummer (@davideplummer) December 19, 2018
Congrats on an amazing career, @MissyFranklin! Now that you're retired from competitive swimming, it's time to come hoop with us! pic.twitter.com/2wV3NXHTix
— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) December 19, 2018
To my amazing best friend, I am ridiculously proud of you and I love you so much. Who would have thought that after commenting on your toe nail color at a meet that I would walk away with you as my best friend. I can’t wait to see what you do next and how you will impact so many peoples lives. You are my favorite. I can’t wait for another hallmark moment (with a hint of ginormous toddler) hug when I see you. Love you Miss.
We wanted to send a big THANK YOU to @missyfranklin88 as she announced her retirement from swimming. Thank your for inspiring our swimmers at Michiana Stars and showing us what a true champion looks like! ⭐️💥👏❤️ . #thankyoumissy #swimming #funnestsport #rolemodel #truechampion #starfamily
This amazing woman is just getting started! Congrats on a fabulous, amazingly powerful swimming career, but I know the best is yet to come for @missyfranklin88 ❤️ Congrats on retiring from swimming! Heres to years of so many fun memories together that I will always cherish, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you 😍💪🏻
Congratulations on an UNREAL career @missyfranklin It has been an honor to compete and be on teams w you over the years. I’ll never forget meeting you for the first time at trials in ‘08 and becoming friends ever since. Cheers to the future and new beginnings🥂 Love ya, girl!❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/btnNGd1QyC
— Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) December 20, 2018
