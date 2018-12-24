Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Thank you, Missy!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. We thought it would be a slow week in our world, but 11-time world champion and 5-time Olympic medalist Missy Franklin announced her retirement from the sport. Scroll to check out just a small sampling of the outpouring of support for the 23-year-old.

This hit my heart, @missyfranklin 💘 I have tears of gratitude in my eyes for the inspiration you’ve provided & for the very special soul that you are ✨ I have goosebumps when I think of all the magic you have in front of you. Always cheering you on to live a golden life ❤️🙏♥️ https://t.co/MIkvNjulmI — Kerri Walsh Jennings (@kerrileewalsh) December 19, 2018

From being my hero in 2012, to my roommate in 2016, I’ll never forget how you welcomed me with open arms as very scared newbie to Team USA. Wouldn’t have made it through Rio without you😉 Congrats on a hell of a career, Miss! https://t.co/yLaIE1xAiZ — Lilly King (@_king_lil) December 19, 2018

Congrats @missyfranklin on a stellar swimming career. Loved being on relays with you and racing you (your post-race hugs👌🏼). Most of all lucky to call you a teammate & friend. Thanks for inspiring so many swimmers with your fast swimming, determination, hard work, & positivity pic.twitter.com/H3opPs7M3Y — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) December 19, 2018

Congratulations on an amazing swimming career @missyfranklin! I am so lucky to have been able to share so many amazing memories around the world with you!! Thank you for being a role model and someone I’ve looked up to! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HguYzLzyfN — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) December 19, 2018

@missyfranklin is one of the best ambassadors our sport has ever known. The kindness and joy she brings to the people around her is indescribable. Missy you are awesome and welcome to the swammer life! https://t.co/fb0qDidIrV — David Plummer (@davideplummer) December 19, 2018

Congrats on an amazing career, @MissyFranklin! Now that you're retired from competitive swimming, it's time to come hoop with us! pic.twitter.com/2wV3NXHTix — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) December 19, 2018