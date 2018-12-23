Apsara Sakbun Commits to Ball State Cardinals

Apsara Sakbun from Terra Haute South Vigo High School and the Terra Haute Torpedoes has committed to Ball State. She will join the Cardinals in the fall of 2019.

Sakbun is primarily a sprint freestyler and backstroker. She qualified for the Indiana High School State Championship meet last year as a junior: her school’s only qualifier. She was the Avon Section champion in both the 100 free and the 100 back. She swam best times in those races, as well as many others, at the Akron Sectionals.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 51.81

100 back – 57.73

200 back – 2:04.39

She joins the first full recruiting class under new Ball State head women’s (and men’s) coach J. Agnew. The signing is a big score for the Cardinals: her best time in the 100 free is almost half-a-second faster than Ball State’s best this season (junior Peighton Gilber, 52.29) and she’d rank 2nd on this year’s team in the 100 back, 2nd in the 200 back, and 4th in the 50 free.