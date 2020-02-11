Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Ryan Murphy’s Favorite Pool

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

HBD!

10.

Seems risky.

9.

The period between swim practice and food is a dangerous time for all of us. pic.twitter.com/VXxW8a6FP0 — Tana Hargest (@TanaHargest) February 8, 2020

Real.

8.

When you’re raising swimmers: Post-swim practice pizza night…

Me: put the leftover pizza in the box and I’ll clean up.

Dash-2: Huh?

Me: Do you have leftover pizza?

Dash-2: pic.twitter.com/EPGmP6BlPl — Herbal (@HerbCarmen) February 10, 2020

What are these “leftovers” you speak of?

7.

Love to see it.

6.

I had a dream I was at an international swimming award banquet. We were divided into teams, and were forced? into a boxing match. I remember @caelebdressel was on my team. We made it pretty far. Then, I was up & doing pretty good. I get knocked out by who I think is @erica_sully — Zach The Usurper (@hartingz) February 7, 2020

Seems legit.

5.

If I went to school surrounded by cactuses and scorching sunlight I’d be mad too — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) February 10, 2020

If you know, you know.

4.

Pretty cool that the announcers talk with the coaches during the game #XFL2020 — Ryan Held (@heldilox) February 8, 2020

HMMM what other upstart leagues out there do this exact same thing?

3.

It’s about the journey!

2.

Me: can I do the recovery practice this week? Ray Looze: https://t.co/ss5QbaVXJS — jacob steele (@Iyamjakesteele) February 5, 2020

just… lol.

1.

U Texas. The bears tend to swim well there 😜 https://t.co/Q7BSp8iC4x — Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) February 6, 2020

SHADE

