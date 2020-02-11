Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Ryan Murphy’s Favorite Pool

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
HBD!
10.
Dream come true🇺🇸🥇💗 https://t.co/C7LJ11djnS
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) February 8, 2020
Seems risky.
9.
The period between swim practice and food is a dangerous time for all of us. pic.twitter.com/VXxW8a6FP0
— Tana Hargest (@TanaHargest) February 8, 2020
Real.
8.
When you’re raising swimmers:
Post-swim practice pizza night…
Me: put the leftover pizza in the box and I’ll clean up.
Dash-2: Huh?
Me: Do you have leftover pizza?
Dash-2: pic.twitter.com/EPGmP6BlPl
— Herbal (@HerbCarmen) February 10, 2020
What are these “leftovers” you speak of?
7.
First 25 Breaststroke ever 😁#legalkick 🥰 #noDQ 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Fc0eORXLAB
— Ivan Sanchez (@ivanelcoach) February 8, 2020
Love to see it.
6.
I had a dream I was at an international swimming award banquet. We were divided into teams, and were forced? into a boxing match. I remember @caelebdressel was on my team. We made it pretty far. Then, I was up & doing pretty good. I get knocked out by who I think is @erica_sully
— Zach The Usurper (@hartingz) February 7, 2020
Seems legit.
5.
If I went to school surrounded by cactuses and scorching sunlight I’d be mad too
— Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) February 10, 2020
If you know, you know.
4.
Pretty cool that the announcers talk with the coaches during the game #XFL2020
— Ryan Held (@heldilox) February 8, 2020
HMMM what other upstart leagues out there do this exact same thing?
3.
It’s about the journey!
2.
Me: can I do the recovery practice this week?
Ray Looze: https://t.co/ss5QbaVXJS
— jacob steele (@Iyamjakesteele) February 5, 2020
just… lol.
1.
U Texas. The bears tend to swim well there 😜 https://t.co/Q7BSp8iC4x
— Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) February 6, 2020
SHADE
