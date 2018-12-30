Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Panettone Phelps

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse! From post-Christmas feels to epic throwbacks, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Finally cleaning out my swim bag and I find this from @WoodruffRyan's 4th of July practice from 2015 😬😂 @PAACswim pic.twitter.com/I2JsrP2Cvv — marisa_linsky (@MarisaLinsky) December 29, 2018

The quote is a nice touch.

#9

A very subtle way to tip off in-the-know highway patrol officers.

#8

#Mood.

#7

Must be a Cal thing…

#6

Do not trust this person. @forde_b and her cousins made "truffles" for Christmas dessert and they were actually chocolate covered Brussels sprouts. I may never recover. Vicious holiday prank. pic.twitter.com/zV9cwsSMWO — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 25, 2018

Maybe the secret to Stanford’s success is actually that they always replace chocolate with brussels sprouts…

#5

First session back in the gym after Christmas… #ouch pic.twitter.com/7NIUbyl6nD — Jazz Carlin (@JazzCarlin) December 30, 2018

So real.

#4

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrnuFgXlOxy/#Mood.

When you have "Christmas Is All Around" stuck in your head the day after Christmas and you know it will be for another week pic.twitter.com/eciF3ofEb8 — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) December 27, 2018

Just imagine having it stuck in your head while racing a mile.

#3

Not sure which throwback is most jarring: the prospect of Phelps in the NCAA, the colored Macintosh, or two swimmers on the cover of SI.

#2

Sincerely hope he swam in that.

#1

A good panettone is as valuable as a gold medal, right?