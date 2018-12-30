Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Panettone Phelps

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse! From post-Christmas feels to epic throwbacks, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

The quote is a nice touch.

#9

A very subtle way to tip off in-the-know highway patrol officers.

#8

View this post on Instagram

when it’s time to go home for christmas 🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰!!!

A post shared by Melanie Margalis (@mmargalis) on

#Mood.

#7

Must be a Cal thing…

#6

Maybe the secret to Stanford’s success is actually that they always replace chocolate with brussels sprouts…

#5

So real.

#4

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrnuFgXlOxy/#Mood.

Just imagine having it stuck in your head while racing a mile.

#3

 

View this post on Instagram

A throwback from my years at Michigan. Big game today! #letsgoblue #goblue

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Not sure which throwback is most jarring: the prospect of Phelps in the NCAA, the colored Macintosh, or two swimmers on the cover of SI.

#2

View this post on Instagram

‘Twas the morning before Christmas, and all through the pool, the masters team was swimming, except for one fool… The workout was written, on the board with much care, but I jumped on the block, and gave quite a scare…

A post shared by Van Fletcher (@vanfletcher3) on

Sincerely hope he swam in that.

#1

View this post on Instagram

Chi dimentica è complice 😂 Auguri ignoranti 🌲❤️ #NuotatoriBrutti #PubdelNuoto

A post shared by Nuotatori Brutti (@nuotatoribrutti) on

A good panettone is as valuable as a gold medal, right?

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!