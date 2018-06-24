Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Olympic Day Feels

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Friday was national Olympic Day, and many of your favorite swimmers took to social media (mostly Instagram, so we had to cheat) to celebrate. Scroll for the highlights!
#10
Happy Olympic Day!
Oh wait…I missed it#getit
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) June 24, 2018
Good one!
#9
Happy #OlympicDay! Thanks to @TeamUSA for laughs and memories that will last a lifetime! 🇺🇸🏅
📸: Simon Bruty @SInow pic.twitter.com/1LPp3DKeqB
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) June 23, 2018
Iconic image.
#8
Haha this is what my parents send me! 12 years ago today I went my world record time…..in the 50 breast. Glad I kept working to get that down😂 pic.twitter.com/5iCs0o088p
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) June 23, 2018
Lilly celebrated Olympic Day in the best way.
#7
Happy #OlympicDay! It was my greatest honor to represent my family, friends, and the USA in Rio pic.twitter.com/84jSX8uy0i
— Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) June 24, 2018
Those shoes…
#6
That’s an extremely fun fact 🌲 https://t.co/KX0l8puKFJ
— Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) June 23, 2018
We couldn’t have said it better, Maya.
#5
That’s a big smile on an already very-smiley person.
#4
GRATEFUL EVERYDAY‼️ As I reflect on 2008, 2012, & 2016… I can’t help but smile looking back on pictures and remembering all those who helped me get to that point, those who I experienced it with, and those who I had the privilege to meet in the process. Today, I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue training. It was a very humbling morning to be included in the group of thirteen athletes and two coaches who are training at the Olympic Training Center and were apart of the 2016 US Olympic team. I’m blessed to be training with an amazing group of dedicated, hard working athletes and I look forward to whatever this journey may bring 🌟 much much love to my family, teammates, coaches, friends, fans, sponsors, and TEAM USA 🇺🇸 you all have made this journey possible ❤️ #olympicday
Bonus points for stylistic prowess.
#3
I have been so blessed to be able to represent my country in my own way. Wearing @TeamUSA on my back is a privilege i never take for granted and I’ve been in some high pressure situations! 😁 Happy #olympicday #paraolympic day! pic.twitter.com/CjzfQoPDAM
— Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) June 23, 2018
Bottom right pic: #legendary.
#2
For crying out Held!
#1
That last video… we’re not crying, you’re crying!
Simone’s elbow and those stripes are really messin’ w/ me right now.