Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Olympic Day Feels

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Friday was national Olympic Day, and many of your favorite swimmers took to social media (mostly Instagram, so we had to cheat) to celebrate. Scroll for the highlights!

#10

Good one!

#9

Iconic image.

#8

Lilly celebrated Olympic Day in the best way.

#7

Those shoes…

#6

We couldn’t have said it better, Maya.

#5

tfw you just swam your first race at the olympics 😁😁🤩🤩 happy #olympicday !!!

A post shared by Melanie Margalis (@mmargalis) on

That’s a big smile on an already very-smiley person.

#4

GRATEFUL EVERYDAY‼️ As I reflect on 2008, 2012, & 2016… I can’t help but smile looking back on pictures and remembering all those who helped me get to that point, those who I experienced it with, and those who I had the privilege to meet in the process. Today, I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue training. It was a very humbling morning to be included in the group of thirteen athletes and two coaches who are training at the Olympic Training Center and were apart of the 2016 US Olympic team. I’m blessed to be training with an amazing group of dedicated, hard working athletes and I look forward to whatever this journey may bring 🌟 much much love to my family, teammates, coaches, friends, fans, sponsors, and TEAM USA 🇺🇸 you all have made this journey possible ❤️ #olympicday

A post shared by Allison Schmitt ❤️ (@arschmitty) on

Bonus points for stylistic prowess.

#3

Bottom right pic: #legendary.

#2

Happy Olympic day! Pic 2 is my favorite, for Cryin out Held 😭🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Blake (@blakepieroni) on

For crying out Held!

#1

Happy Olympic Day! Beyond thankful for those who inspired me and pushed me to be the swimmer that I am today. It is my goal to do the same for others. No dream is too big or impossible to reach. #olympicday

A post shared by Simone Manuel (@swimone13) on

That last video… we’re not crying, you’re crying!

Steve Nolan

Simone’s elbow and those stripes are really messin’ w/ me right now.

