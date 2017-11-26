Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Kelsi Dreamed Big, Went Bigger

November 26th, 2017 News

We’re back with SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we bring you the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the  struggle of being domestic and a swimmer to a training camp transformation, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

But we thought diving was easy?

#9

A #real swimmer problem, courtesy of SwimSwam’s own Loretta Race.

#8

Those three ladies also make up a quarter of all the women under 16:14 this year. Shout out to all the D-Squads out there.

#7

Ashley putting in writing what every Golden Goggles attendee was thinking.

#6

We’re all for 525,600 minutes… but pool lengths are definitely how we should measure a year.

#5

Good things come to those who wait.

#4

The times, they are a changin’.

#3

Karma for years of breaking the “no swimming after eating rule,” probably.

#2

Is that really you, Adam?

#1

It’s safe to say that Kelsi exceeded expectations.

