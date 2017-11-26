Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Kelsi Dreamed Big, Went Bigger

We’re back with SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we bring you the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From the struggle of being domestic and a swimmer to a training camp transformation, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

When swimmers want to be divers…🔟🔟🔟 pic.twitter.com/0HIa4GFezb — ECUSwimDive (@ECUSwimDive) November 22, 2017

But we thought diving was easy?

#9

When you think you're going straight home after practice, but your husband asks you to stop & get milk. @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/9jZ7iN0ZKh — Loretta Race (@RettaRace) November 25, 2017

A #real swimmer problem, courtesy of SwimSwam’s own Loretta Race.

#8

Our distance crew is ON FIRE!!! In addition to @A_Ipsen success, NC STATE is the ONLY school in the country to have 3 ladies under 16:14.00 in the mile this year!! https://t.co/jh8ZwAjTBD — NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) November 22, 2017

Those three ladies also make up a quarter of all the women under 16:14 this year. Shout out to all the D-Squads out there.

#7

When you spot the dessert across the room 👀 pic.twitter.com/NhRWF8exHa — Ashley Twichell (@atwich616) November 21, 2017

Ashley putting in writing what every Golden Goggles attendee was thinking.

#6

After 6 years, 2 graduations, and more than 282,000 lengths done in the university swimming pool, I'm very very glad to say I've finished studying at Stirling University!!! Thank you so much to all that made that possible, I can't think of a better place to have done it 🎓 🏊🏻 pic.twitter.com/YqKcQzSIBn — Cameron Brodie (@_Cameron_Brodie) November 24, 2017

We’re all for 525,600 minutes… but pool lengths are definitely how we should measure a year.

#5

We had to wait 4 long years for the transition to DI to qualify for the NCAA Championships. We knew we would be ready. Now, these four guys are going. And this is how our coaches felt about it. Now we keep working for more. #LopesRising #NCAA2018 @GCU_Lopes @WACsports pic.twitter.com/zZOFangFyh — GCU Swimming&Diving (@GCU_Swimming) November 19, 2017

Good things come to those who wait.

#4

Opened the 63rd National School Games, Delhi at Talkatora today! Such a swimming event is happening for the 1st time after 1989 & for the 1st time, we arranged hotel stay for all players from across the country Proud to see Delhi Girls winning in 1st 2 heats by 2.18 & 2.17secs pic.twitter.com/u80bIFihEZ — Education Minister (@Minister_Edu) November 25, 2017

The times, they are a changin’.

#3

5 seconds after picture he threw up on my head. Note to self no horse playing after eating!! #czl #puke https://t.co/wjujr4NG22 pic.twitter.com/J5iGgYEW06 — Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) November 22, 2017

Karma for years of breaking the “no swimming after eating rule,” probably.

#2

Tired, burnt, hairy and a rubbish lid; an amazing training camp in the bag 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/vyrc8vxPGh — Adam Peaty (@adam_peaty) November 24, 2017

Is that really you, Adam?

#1

Freshman year of college goals…never forget where you came from and don’t put limits on your your goals! pic.twitter.com/YkYk51lzOY — Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) November 26, 2017

It’s safe to say that Kelsi exceeded expectations.