Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Introducing Bruno Fratus As Aquaman

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Win Win Win No Matter What.
10.
Being PROFESSIONAL. being CALM. being ADAPTABLE. No DRAMA. Still working toward #Tokyo2020ne @umichswimdive @SwimmingCanada pic.twitter.com/IicKPTrpi5
— Maggie Mac Neil (@mags_swims26) January 24, 2021
Big mood from one of Canada’s newest Olympians.
9.
#Bernie is waiting for someone to tell him whether #tokyo2020 will happen or not@swimswamnews @SwimSwam_Italia pic.twitter.com/2EHcKp7lzg
— LaCisale (@giusycisale) January 22, 2021
Me and you both Bernie.
8.
Save @MSUswimdive! pic.twitter.com/j5RWYRJb0q
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 22, 2021
The fight continues!
7.
With the rest of the swimming team announced later this year, here’s more on the four who secured their Olympic spot today.
⬇️⬇️⬇️#Tokyo2020
— Team GB (@TeamGB) January 20, 2021
Some more Olympians. #Tokyo2020ne
6.
As we close out Day One, we extend a big Irish THANK YOU to all of the athletic department staff who volunteered as timers for us!
As @NDMikeBrey, legendary swim timer, says, “Just keep testing negative!” #GoIrish #Rally pic.twitter.com/z5YaWuMXJ1
— ND Swimming & Diving (@NDSwimDive) January 21, 2021
Some good advice from @NDMikeBrey.
5.
Who do you guys think is the favorite child here?
4.
From day one!
3.
Who wants to try this with me? … jk.
2.
Weekly inspo from IM Legend Hagino!
1.
Aquaman Starring Bruno Fratus Coming To Theatres Near You In Fall 2021.