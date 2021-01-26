Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Introducing Bruno Fratus As Aquaman

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Win Win Win No Matter What.

10.

Big mood from one of Canada’s newest Olympians.

9.

Me and you both Bernie.

8.

The fight continues!

7.

With the rest of the swimming team announced later this year, here’s more on the four who secured their Olympic spot today. ⬇️⬇️⬇️#Tokyo2020 — Team GB (@TeamGB) January 20, 2021

Some more Olympians. #Tokyo2020ne

6.

As we close out Day One, we extend a big Irish THANK YOU to all of the athletic department staff who volunteered as timers for us! As @NDMikeBrey, legendary swim timer, says, “Just keep testing negative!” #GoIrish #Rally pic.twitter.com/z5YaWuMXJ1 — ND Swimming & Diving (@NDSwimDive) January 21, 2021

Some good advice from @NDMikeBrey.

5.

Who do you guys think is the favorite child here?

4.

From day one!

3.

Who wants to try this with me? … jk.

2.

Weekly inspo from IM Legend Hagino!

1.

Aquaman Starring Bruno Fratus Coming To Theatres Near You In Fall 2021.