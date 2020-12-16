Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Hosszu The Swimmer, The Dancer, And The Boxer

by Ben Dornan 0

December 16th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

The Power of Arena and the Power of the Stache go hand in hand.

10.

This is pretty neat!!

9.

You heard Flo. No more dancing until next year.

8.

Comment your picks for the 100 back Olympic final below.

7.

Press play for a SPOOK.

6.

If I told you back in April how many WRs would be broken this year… would you have believed me?

5.

My kind of practice!

4.

Numba four here we goooo.

3.

Who you got?

2.

The squad really decided to roll up with this one.

1.

Hosszu with the old 1-2!

