Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Hosszu The Swimmer, The Dancer, And The Boxer

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
The Power of Arena and the Power of the Stache go hand in hand.
10.
Fun fact, of the 23 women’s programs represented in this article, 2 are mid-majors. @fgcu_wswimdive and @ZipsWSD #MidMajorPower 💪🏼 https://t.co/htrPMw1T7O
— Dave Rollins (@Coach_Rollins) December 15, 2020
This is pretty neat!!
9.
You heard Flo. No more dancing until next year.
8.
Am I even more psyched about the Tokyo W100 back final than the W100 free final? I might just be. McKeown, Smith, Ruck, Atherton, Toussaint, Baker/Smoliga, Masse, maybe Fu sneaking in there as well…. https://t.co/kSBpeblh2o
— Kat (@katstevens) December 13, 2020
Comment your picks for the 100 back Olympic final below.
7.
Don’t miss us tonight as we swim AT Riley here’s the link for streaming: https://t.co/hrECN4Vi8t pic.twitter.com/WHt3QiwYjX
— Goshen Swim & Dive (@ghs_swimming) December 15, 2020
Press play for a SPOOK.
6.
If I told you back in April how many WRs would be broken this year… would you have believed me?
5.
My kind of practice!
4.
“I think I’m built for this. I do enjoy it. I enjoy the process. You get that endorphin & dopamine rush & it’s awesome & you want to do it again, & work on how you can do it better."
Veteran @Nathangadrian is ready to put in the work to compete for his fourth Olympic team!
— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) December 15, 2020
Numba four here we goooo.
3.
look out Cody Simpson https://t.co/8Jm4p4LaxP
— meeg (@Meg_F_22) December 15, 2020
Who you got?
2.
The squad really decided to roll up with this one.
1.
Hosszu with the old 1-2!
