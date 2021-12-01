Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Golden Bears On The Hunt In Minnesota

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

My pinky finger felt immediate pain when I saw this photo.

10.

Fly, Back, Breast and Free …@aimee_willmott was a master of the 400m Individual Medley! 👊 Last week, the 3-time Olympian and Commonwealth Champion announced her competitive retirement after over a decade part of British Swimming's senior teams 👉 https://t.co/T8f9pM01QL 📰 pic.twitter.com/ccHpAdU9B2 — British Swimming (@britishswimming) November 29, 2021

A great career! Happy trails Aimee!

9.

‼️ATHLETE CONFIRMED‼️ Florian Wellbrock 🇩🇪 with 11🥇 FINA and Olympic medals has confirmed his participation in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 Will he be able to add a new medal to his collection?🔥#swimming #openwaterswimming pic.twitter.com/0UZ4n7CmnA — FINA (@fina1908) November 28, 2021

It’s always a race when Wellbrock is in the pool!

8.

‼️ATHLETE CONFIRMED‼️ Simona Quadarella 🇮🇹 🥈at the14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018 and 🥉 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Women's 800m Freestyle. Will she be able to stand on top of the podium 🥇 in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪?🔥#swimming pic.twitter.com/j671oemyE1 — FINA (@fina1908) November 29, 2021

These two posts together make me want to see a Wellbrock v Quadarella race.

7.

🥳 Happy 100th Birthday ‘Mighty Mo’🥳! May your second century as a swimming champion be as amazing as your first, Maurine Kornfeld!

📸: @latimeshttps://t.co/kuGaq1Hrjd pic.twitter.com/LEygWDYiK3 — Masters Swimming (@MastersSwimming) November 29, 2021

Weekly inspo. Go Maurine!

6.

His first bit of snow 🖤 pic.twitter.com/I0wiwtT97L — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) November 28, 2021

Magic is happening here.

5.

Some are flying into the final, others ended the @iswimleague

season with a bang 💥 Check out our round-up from play-off matches 5️⃣ + 6️⃣, including big wins for @maxlitch1995, @tomdean00 + @Dunks_Scott 👏⤵️ https://t.co/hdnJzeuQRp — British Swimming (@britishswimming) November 29, 2021

Who out of this trio are you most excited to see race in the final?

4.

This is Shymanovich on the 3rd lap of his 100 WR today. No glide at all out front, just straight into the next pull. pic.twitter.com/xt0aEMHnob — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) November 27, 2021

Monster Energy.

3.

SCHOOL RECORDS ALERT ‼️ 🦅Victoria Cunningham (Fr) broke the school record in the 200 Fly – 2:00.74 (2 secs dropped) 🦅Will Barker (Fr) broke the school record in the 200 Back – 1:43.76 (6 secs dropped) pic.twitter.com/yKpLdu4H28 — Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) November 22, 2021

Freshman school records alert!

2.

Lydia won surprise gold in the women’s 100m breast in Tokyo and is now competing for Texas. Thanks to new NIL rules, she no longer has to choose between racing in college and signing with a sponsor (something Katie Ledecky and Missy Franklin both did) https://t.co/hSsKydY5OI — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) November 19, 2021

Three cheers for the new NIL rules.

1.

Race week straight ahead: the Bears are set to fly to the Minnesota Invitational looking for some fast swims. #GoBears pic.twitter.com/JwFhQ6vtjC — Cal W Swim & Dive (@CalWSwim) November 29, 2021

Bears are on the HUNT.

