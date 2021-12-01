Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Golden Bears On The Hunt In Minnesota

by Ben Dornan 0

December 01st, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

My pinky finger felt immediate pain when I saw this photo.

10.

A great career! Happy trails Aimee!

9.

It’s always a race when Wellbrock is in the pool!

8.

These two posts together make me want to see a Wellbrock v Quadarella race.

7.

Weekly inspo. Go Maurine!

6.

Magic is happening here.

5.

Who out of this trio are you most excited to see race in the final?

4.

Monster Energy.

3.

Freshman school records alert!

2.

Three cheers for the new NIL rules.

1.

Bears are on the HUNT.

