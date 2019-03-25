Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Extra 50 vs. Proper Celebration

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Dave Salo drills to Lilly King‘s ideal sponsor, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

A good time to be a Stanford sponsor.

10.

Had my last practice as part of the team today, so I took an extra 50 in lane 6.5 for the ones who came before me. #shoutout — The Zach of Harting (@hartingz) March 23, 2019

Tell us more?

9.

Brutal.

8.

Never too good to lap count. pic.twitter.com/tlOcVh8TAF — SwimSwam Live (@SwimSwamLive) March 23, 2019

Just had to toot our own horn a bit here.

7.

“Coach Allison @CoachAllisonB had us do crossover turns all the time – and we did lots of IM sets…” Good lesson from @USASwimming best sprint freestyler- @swimone pic.twitter.com/MFGzGAEmNc — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) March 22, 2019

Oooh that was *smooth.*

6.

Freestyle stroke is improving! pic.twitter.com/2uscor1MGb — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 17, 2019

Such quick progress!

5.

Totally how I acted around @nefsi88 when we first met! 🤣❤️@Olympics https://t.co/PGSz4o1HDt — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2019

A true legend.

4.

NCAA Championships Media Day! pic.twitter.com/lT7fLlAEm0 — MSU Swimming (@MoStateSwim) March 21, 2019

Can confirm that this is *totally* how NCAA swimming interviews work.

3.

Swim meet anxiety dreams are for swim dads too 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m3WPHk8Bz6 — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) March 19, 2019

Never change, swim dads.

2.

Hey @McDonalds I’m a pro now. Can you put me on the cup??? pic.twitter.com/1mf7eqC13t — Lilly King (@_king_lil) March 24, 2019

One of the more obvious sponsorship opportunities.

1.

Impressive vertical for Greg in the second picture.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets. Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner