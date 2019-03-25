Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Extra 50 vs. Proper Celebration

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Dave Salo drills to Lilly King‘s ideal sponsor, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

A big congrats to @stanfordwswim for bringing home the winning 🏆 from the 2019 NCAA Championships. #ncaaswimdive #gostanford #arenawaterinstinct

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

A good time to be a Stanford sponsor.

10.

Tell us more?

9.

Brutal.

8.

Just had to toot our own horn a bit here.

7.

Oooh that was *smooth.*

6.

Such quick progress!

5.

A true legend.

4.

Can confirm that this is *totally* how NCAA swimming interviews work.

3.

Never change, swim dads.

2.

One of the more obvious sponsorship opportunities.

1.

View this post on Instagram

When you don’t get to properly celebrate because someone does an extra 50 vs a proper celebration when that same someone wins their first #NCAA title!

A post shared by Greg Meehan (@gregmeehan) on

Impressive vertical for Greg in the second picture.

toastedcoconut

lol I don’t think I’ve ever seen Simone swim breaststroke before

30 minutes ago

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

