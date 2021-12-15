Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Daiya Seto Joins The Swim-Vlog Scene

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

This is actually the 2024 Olympic pool.

10.

We're ecstatic to reveal a sneak peak of the main competition pool for this year’s FINA World Swimming Championships (25m)! Big thanks to Arena and Myrtha Pools who made it all possible. pic.twitter.com/QOunOP0WDY — FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) (@FINA21AbuDhabi) December 14, 2021

Arena shoutout!

9.

Set an alarm for a short nap.. woke up and missed the bus to practice. Whoops. Guess I'm rockin the super ultra taper. #jetlag — Zach Harting, M.S., OLY (@hartingz) December 13, 2021

Never regret napping.

8.

Longhorns go International 🤘 Good luck to @WillLicon, @carson24foster & Wyatt Collins at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships out in Abu Dabi this week 🤘 pic.twitter.com/JsmjX1j3UY — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) December 14, 2021

Let’s goooooo.

7.

How does one become Great Britain's most successful swimmer in Olympic history? Six-time medallist Duncan Scott shares his approach to racing in an exclusive interview.@Dunks_Scott I @fina1908 I @TeamGB pic.twitter.com/cJgjFx7voD — Olympics (@Olympics) December 14, 2021

The Golden Question.

6.

BBC SPORTS PERSONALITY NOMINEE 🔥@adam_peaty has made the short list for the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the year award! What an outstanding year it has been. 😤 Voting will open during the live show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 19th December.#BetterThanYesterday pic.twitter.com/KHdJUjzBhf — The AP Race Club (@The_APRaceClub) December 13, 2021

Speaking of talented British swimmers!

5.

How bout those juniors last week?!

4.

How do the typical ages of Olympic Swimming Finalists differ by event distance? Biggest jump (~3-4 y) since Beijing for Women's Distance swimmers. ⬆️ for Women's Sprint & Mid-Distance in Tokyo also. Changes in the sport, or maybe reflects the 1 y delay to the Games? (1/4) pic.twitter.com/N9N8O1Rzly — Sian Allen (@DrSianAllen) December 13, 2021

This one is for all the swimming nerds.

3.

Good luck to our 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 athletes during their finals this week!‼️🙌 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qMEURVcdga — Utah Swim & Dive 😷 (@UTAHswimdive) December 13, 2021

Not the kind of finals that swimmers like.

2.

On route to Abu Dhabi with Papa McNulty and the @britishswimming team! pic.twitter.com/KqEbftidJ7 — David Hemmings (@DaveHemmingsGBR) December 13, 2021

Superb plane selfie IMO.

1.

Let's get to know more Daiya Seto 🇯🇵 Seto will show us a typical day in his life in preparation for the FINA World Swimming Champs 25m Abu Dhabi 😎 #swimming pic.twitter.com/6fLEm6Y3R5 — FINA (@fina1908) December 11, 2021

Coffee Club with Seto and Stickles.

