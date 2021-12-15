Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Daiya Seto Joins The Swim-Vlog Scene

Comments: 2
by Ben Dornan 2

December 15th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

This is actually the 2024 Olympic pool.

10.

Arena shoutout!

9.

Never regret napping.

8.

Let’s goooooo.

7.

The Golden Question.

6.

Speaking of talented British swimmers!

5.

How bout those juniors last week?!

4.

This one is for all the swimming nerds.

3.

Not the kind of finals that swimmers like.

2.

Superb plane selfie IMO.

1.

Coffee Club with Seto and Stickles.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Markster
1 hour ago

Already better than Cody Miller

3
-3
Reply
Ghost
24 minutes ago

Duncan Scott looks he is still in HS (jealous, good quality to have) bit swims like a man!

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!