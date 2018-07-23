Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Coach Rock

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a legendary #TBT to the most un-relatable Stanford activity, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Apparently Caeleb Dressel breaking 17 seconds in the 50 free and 40 seconds in the 100 free meant nothing to the world of sports/ ESPYS but maybe that’s just me🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jen (@JenUplinger) July 19, 2018

It’s not just you.

#9

Coach Ken of @Novaquatics #firedup and hard at work to make sure you have the greatest experience possible at Phillips 66 Nationals in Irvine @USASwimming @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/0yMs8nEPgw — NOVA Swimming (@Novaquatics) July 17, 2018

Shoulda put the swimmers on this.

#8

#LEGEND

#7

#JustStanfordProblems

#6

Baby Grant reminding everyone how many days until #Phillips66Nats 🏊🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/faG37qoVW0 — grantshoults (@grantshoults) July 19, 2018

That moment when you realized this was from six days out…

#5

20 – The Top 20 Men with the most individual LCM National Titles. #Phillips66Nats is next week and it's going to be fast! pic.twitter.com/CQLZUIPHM2 — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) July 18, 2018

“Siri, show me ‘dominance.'”

#4

Wow, they put us on the same list, how crazy is that? pic.twitter.com/rURTUAxC4H — Justin Ress (@LilJRess) July 20, 2018

Seems fake, but okay.

#3

doggo phelps pic.twitter.com/CohZrQ7dTF — The Puppy Scene (@ThePuppyScene) July 16, 2018

Justin Ress might have some competition.

#2

just watched #rowdy ..brought back a lot of memories of writing about @RowdyGaines in his prime.. loved seeing Lundquist and Beardsley and Quick again .. . great times, great subject ..well done @HannahStormESPN pic.twitter.com/twmJ7YqGkp — melanie hauser (@melaniehauser) July 17, 2018

If only SwimSwam had existed back then…

#1

Haha you know it!

I told her, “Blood, sweat & respect honey.. the first two you give the last one you earn, now kick your legs”

She said, “I like it your brown boobies daddy” 😂🤦🏽‍♂️

I’ll have her ready for 2036. #TeamUSA 💪🏾 https://t.co/LjJo0MmynJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 17, 2018

Hit us up if you need any tips.