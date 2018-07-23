Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Coach Rock

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a legendary #TBT to the most un-relatable Stanford activity, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Apparently Caeleb Dressel breaking 17 seconds in the 50 free and 40 seconds in the 100 free meant nothing to the world of sports/ ESPYS but maybe that’s just me🤷🏻♀️
— Jen (@JenUplinger) July 19, 2018
It’s not just you.
#9
Coach Ken of @Novaquatics #firedup and hard at work to make sure you have the greatest experience possible at Phillips 66 Nationals in Irvine @USASwimming @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/0yMs8nEPgw
— NOVA Swimming (@Novaquatics) July 17, 2018
Shoulda put the swimmers on this.
#8
Many thanks for the time this morning, @chasekalisz & @j_litherland. As promised … the man, the legend: @UGACoachBauerle. pic.twitter.com/CnSwHVIa8z
— John Frierson (@FriersonFiles) July 20, 2018
#LEGEND
#7
Nothing like sorting American Records 🇺🇸 & US Open Records🏆. #ThisIsNotNormal 😳 #GoStanford 🌲 @Stanford_W_Swim @katieledecky @ella_eastin @stanfordwswim pic.twitter.com/QiqPVQcY5m
— Tracy Slusser (@coach_Tslusser) July 19, 2018
#JustStanfordProblems
#6
Baby Grant reminding everyone how many days until #Phillips66Nats 🏊🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/faG37qoVW0
— grantshoults (@grantshoults) July 19, 2018
That moment when you realized this was from six days out…
#5
20 – The Top 20 Men with the most individual LCM National Titles. #Phillips66Nats is next week and it's going to be fast! pic.twitter.com/CQLZUIPHM2
— USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) July 18, 2018
“Siri, show me ‘dominance.'”
#4
Wow, they put us on the same list, how crazy is that? pic.twitter.com/rURTUAxC4H
— Justin Ress (@LilJRess) July 20, 2018
Seems fake, but okay.
#3
doggo phelps pic.twitter.com/CohZrQ7dTF
— The Puppy Scene (@ThePuppyScene) July 16, 2018
Justin Ress might have some competition.
#2
just watched #rowdy ..brought back a lot of memories of writing about @RowdyGaines in his prime.. loved seeing Lundquist and Beardsley and Quick again .. . great times, great subject ..well done @HannahStormESPN pic.twitter.com/twmJ7YqGkp
— melanie hauser (@melaniehauser) July 17, 2018
If only SwimSwam had existed back then…
#1
Haha you know it!
I told her, “Blood, sweat & respect honey.. the first two you give the last one you earn, now kick your legs”
She said, “I like it your brown boobies daddy” 😂🤦🏽♂️
I’ll have her ready for 2036. #TeamUSA 💪🏾 https://t.co/LjJo0MmynJ
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 17, 2018
Hit us up if you need any tips.
