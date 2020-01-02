Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best of 2019

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. This week, we’ve got out 19 favorite tweets of 2019.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Happy Olympic year!

19.

Heyyyy we recognize that font! Top-notch analysis from Yannick.

18.

What a shot.

17.

Justin’s honesty is refreshing.

16.

Just wild.

15.

Brother of the year?

14.

BEST. JOB.

13.

Good practice?

12.

So this was universal, huh.

11.

Swim coach humor doesn’t always hit. But when it does? It HITS hits.

10.

It’s really not swimming’s championship season until Anders Holm is watching.

9.

Hero.

8.

The clear winner of the caption contest.

7.

Priorities.

6.

Oh, and can we add that she is a teenager, was the top five in the world in the 1500, and swam her first 25K at the world’s biggest swimming event outside of the Olympics? This thread got big. Lots of blue checkmarks in that man’s mentions.

4.

Andrew Wilson is six feet tall, for reference.

3.

Many levels of SwimSwam comment culture at work here.

2.

From Durden’s pure excitement to the four guys immediately jumping to pick him up (and of course Carr’s very fast swim), we love every single part of this. Our Instagram post of the same video was our sixth most-liked post in the last year.

1.

Legend.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!