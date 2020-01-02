Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best of 2019

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. This week, we’ve got out 19 favorite tweets of 2019.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Happy Olympic year!

19.

Heyyyy we recognize that font! Top-notch analysis from Yannick.

18.

Sarah Thomas dedicated her swim to "all the survivors out there"after completing treatment for breast cancer a year ago

this morning Sarah became the first person to swim the English Channel 4 times non-stop#channelswimmer #nevergiveup #sarahthomas @Sarahswims04 @AnastasiaSwim pic.twitter.com/lZfGWBbNpJ — Big Ricks Swim Team (@RicksSwim) September 17, 2019

What a shot.

17.

*finishes a 200 fly* Announcer: The results are unofficial. Me trying to play it cool despite not touching a single wall with two hands: https://t.co/PeRpYEAHZP — Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) June 3, 2019

Justin’s honesty is refreshing.

16.

Age 17: 16:50 in the SCY mile. Age 21: 15:54. Last night, at age 29, unshaved + at the end of a 70K+ training week, I went 15:30.9. Young athletes: there are multiple trajectories to success, and there is no predetermined age at which you reach full potential. Keep working hard. — Ashley Twichell (@atwich616) March 11, 2019

Just wild.

15.

A play in three acts (yes that was actually my best time) pic.twitter.com/dTnCGaOwKs — Andrew Gemmell (@ADGemmell) July 9, 2019

Brother of the year?

14.

BEST. JOB.

13.

When you get selected for the freestyle relay again but not the medley https://t.co/m3YPt2fmx7 — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) May 31, 2019

Good practice?

12.

My coach when I finished warmup 5 mins before everyone else cuz I didn’t do the 300 reverse IM https://t.co/CfI3NmwYX1 — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) January 24, 2019

So this was universal, huh.

11.

Touring around with @RussWhitakerWSU.. found some iconic statues inspired by the first ever swim coaches pic.twitter.com/2pDz8hEcRB — Bex Freebairn (@Bex_WSU) August 8, 2019

Swim coach humor doesn’t always hit. But when it does? It HITS hits.

10.

I’m watching swimming. FYI. — Anders Holm (@ders808) March 9, 2019

It’s really not swimming’s championship season until Anders Holm is watching.

9.

The dab will never die on my watch https://t.co/UEOZn9oDes — Ryan Held (@heldilox) April 14, 2019

Hero.

8.

me to myself when the consequences of my own actions start rolling in https://t.co/uCxisOS31o — Madison Blakesley (@m_blakesley) June 15, 2019

The clear winner of the caption contest.

7.

I am really proud of my son at this swim meet- he ended up finishing well before the first playoff game kicked off today. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 13, 2019

Priorities.

6.

*swims 25k today

I don’t think so ma dude https://t.co/79AFsLCnfs — Erica Sullivan (@erica_sully) July 19, 2019

Oh, and can we add that she is a teenager, was the top five in the world in the 1500, and swam her first 25K at the world’s biggest swimming event outside of the Olympics? This thread got big. Lots of blue checkmarks in that man’s mentions.

4.

Andrew Wilson is six feet tall, for reference.

3.

Man it feels good to oficially be recognized as the fastest man ever, but I was faster than that in practice last week with Joseph Schooling chained to my ankles #NCAASwimDive — [Not] Dean Farris (@NotDeanFarris) March 28, 2019

Many levels of SwimSwam comment culture at work here.

2.

Well since @swimswamnews posted it, I don’t feel so bad. Doesn’t even miss a beat in the celebration. #NCAASwimDive pic.twitter.com/jEtpwZep19 — Rada Owen (@RadaOwen) March 29, 2019

From Durden’s pure excitement to the four guys immediately jumping to pick him up (and of course Carr’s very fast swim), we love every single part of this. Our Instagram post of the same video was our sixth most-liked post in the last year.

1.

No, it wasn’t first but it certainly beats sitting at home watching from the couch! #backinthewater #teamspeedo pic.twitter.com/xPGEzNIPyc — Nathan Adrian (@Nathangadrian) May 18, 2019

Legend.

