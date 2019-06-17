Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Caption This

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Major #couplegoals.

10.

Is it juggling, is it lap swimming?! “Swuggling” is now a thing at Colman Pool! pic.twitter.com/LubsBm2qdi — Elaine Thompson (@ElaineMThompson) June 9, 2019

Impressive coordination from anyone with any inclination to swim.

9.

This video was really *THE* thing for a few months there.

8.

8 minute walk, or a 3 min jog, or a 1.5 min Sprint. I'll let you decide which one I did https://t.co/25lexwRcZD — Justin Ress (@LilJRess) June 15, 2019

And they say swimmers can’t run.

7.

No one: Non-breaststrokers to breaststrokers:

“So how’s my breaststroke look?” — The Zach of Harting (@hartingz) June 15, 2019

Breaststrokers are the real MVP.

Our top six tweets of the week pertain to U.S. National Team-er Justin Wright‘s reaction following his 200 fly at the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Clovis last weekend, in which he took second (1:58.62) to Gianluca Urlando, who broke Michael Phelps‘ 17-18 200 fly National Age Group record in a stunning 1:53.84.

Wright captured his (presumed) reaction to seeing Urlando’s time in GIF form, so as promised (see below), we’ve rounded up the best captions.

Willing to dedicate the entirety of Sunday's TopTenTweets to this if swim fans come up big ⬇️ https://t.co/ol1PIW2oTz — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) June 15, 2019

6.

When you can’t tell if coach is proud of you or really mad https://t.co/pRxfCf0XRm — Max.T III (@Max_th3) June 16, 2019

Relatable.

5.

I should of worn goggles as a kid. #deckpasslive — Kaitlin Sandeno (@KaitlinSandeno) June 15, 2019

Click here for context.

4.

When you thought the coach wrote "1×200 fly" on the board, but it was really "7×200 fly." — Jeff Commings (@jeffswim) June 16, 2019

Gotta love a coach who doesn’t cross their sevens…

3.

Looking up at the scoreboard and seeing that Sarah sjöström is still faster in a 100 fly than I am — Aaron Taske (@Taskforce210) June 15, 2019

Wow, [factually incorrect] shots FIRED.

2.

Luca I thought we said a gentleman's final?!?!? https://t.co/Zso7Hz4Xd3 — Bryce Bohman (@brycebohman) June 15, 2019

Luca is still new at this.

1.

me to myself when the consequences of my own actions start rolling in https://t.co/uCxisOS31o — Madison Blakesley (@m_blakesley) June 15, 2019

The clear winner.

