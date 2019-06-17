Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Caption This

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

Couples who dive together 😍 video: @ellietsmart

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

Major #couplegoals.

10.

Impressive coordination from anyone with any inclination to swim.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#Tbt to my music video debut with #TeamUSA before the London 2012 Games #CallMeMaybe

A post shared by lia m. neal (@lia_neal) on

This video was really *THE* thing for a few months there.

8.

And they say swimmers can’t run.

7.

Breaststrokers are the real MVP.

Our top six tweets of the week pertain to U.S. National Team-er Justin Wright‘s reaction following his 200 fly at the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Clovis last weekend, in which he took second (1:58.62) to Gianluca Urlando, who broke Michael Phelps‘ 17-18 200 fly National Age Group record in a stunning 1:53.84. 

Wright captured his (presumed) reaction to seeing Urlando’s time in GIF form, so as promised (see below), we’ve rounded up the best captions. 

6.

Relatable.

5.

Click here for context.

4.

Gotta love a coach who doesn’t cross their sevens…

3.

Wow, [factually incorrect] shots FIRED.

2.

Luca is still new at this.

1.

The clear winner.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!