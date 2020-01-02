Daily Swim Coach Workout #27

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 17 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Dynamic Stretch
Foundation Training Flow (supine Decompression/supine SL Hold/prone back Extension, founder)
[2x]
[15 band pull apart complex (front/OH/single Arm Tricep OH)]
[15 KB swing (light)]
[10 OH squats (2 sec pause at bottom)]
[10 ]
[5x (1 minute rest)]
[10 RDL (tight core)]
[5 decompression breaths (any position)]
[3×12 reps (super set 4 exercises)]
Hammer curls
Plate Twist
OH Tricep Extension
[3x
5 BB Rollout
5 squat jumps]
[2x 5-15 pull ups/Heavy Lat pull downs if under 5 pull ups]
Warm up together
6×75 d/k/s @1:30
Groups 1/2/3 (see notes)
2x
2×25 UW @see notes
3×100 kick @notes
3×250 swim [1st 50 stroke] @notes
2x
2×25 UW @notes
3×100 [1st 50 stroke] @notes
3×250 swim [1st 50 kick] @notes
6×50 easy @1:00
Coach Notes
Weight room:
RDL=romanian deadlift
OH=Overhead
BB=Barbell
Matthew Moon
Head Men’s and Women’s, Bakersfiled College
