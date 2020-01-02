Daily Swim Coach Workout #27

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 17 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Dynamic Stretch

Foundation Training Flow (supine Decompression/supine SL Hold/prone back Extension, founder)

[2x]

[15 band pull apart complex (front/OH/single Arm Tricep OH)]

[15 KB swing (light)]

[10 OH squats (2 sec pause at bottom)]

[10 ]

[5x (1 minute rest)]

[10 RDL (tight core)]

[5 decompression breaths (any position)]



[3×12 reps (super set 4 exercises)]

Hammer curls

Plate Twist

OH Tricep Extension

[3x

5 BB Rollout

5 squat jumps]

[2x 5-15 pull ups/Heavy Lat pull downs if under 5 pull ups]

Warm up together

6×75 d/k/s @1:30

Groups 1/2/3 (see notes)

2x

2×25 UW @see notes

3×100 kick @notes

3×250 swim [1st 50 stroke] @notes



2x

2×25 UW @notes

3×100 [1st 50 stroke] @notes

3×250 swim [1st 50 kick] @notes



6×50 easy @1:00