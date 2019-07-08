Swimming’s TopTenTweets: 15 Years Ago…

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

A suit deal and a last-minute Worlds berth; what a week for Ella Eastin!

10.

That whiteboard is a work of art.

9.

With that 55.93 100m Free this weekend @AmandaJoWeir has qualified for her SIXTH Olympic trials! 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and now 2020! #aginglikefinewine pic.twitter.com/6dOfOV4ZKc — SwimAtlanta (@Swim_Atlanta) July 7, 2019

Amazing.

8.

Winner.

7.

Genuinely a very good logo.

6.

#aw.

5.

no one: me swimming backstroke outside:

*or in the 2018 Short Course Worlds Pool (click here for reference).

4.

Lol #1 200 breaststroker in the world fangirling over me 😍 such an honor — Zach Apple (@apple_zach) July 4, 2019

A+ teammates.

3.

When my college swimmers whine about being beaten by tiny 15 yrs olds off season- meets …

I think they can relate to #VenusWilliams ⁦@swimswamnews⁩ Wimbledon 2019: Cori Gauff, 15, defeats Venus Williams in first round | https://t.co/Pebyxkid6z https://t.co/MAQgkShzTO — Dietitian Becky (@DietitianBecky) July 2, 2019

(But if they’re really getting beaten by the Coco Gauff of swimming, they should consider it an honor).

2.

I've been retired from swimming for two and a half years, and I still have nightmares about missing my race because I can't get my tech suit on quick enough. #swammerprobs @swimswamnews — Meredith Wekesser (@Mere_Wek) July 2, 2019

Missed races, broken goggles, ripped suits, miscounting; if you can name it, a swammer has had a nightmare about it.

1.

On This Day 15 Years Ago: @MichaelPhelps opens the 2004 U.S. Olympic Trials in a Long Beach parking lot by breaking the 400m IM world record. Classic @DanHicksNBC and @RowdyGaines call. Phelps' Olympic goal: "Win one gold medal. I don't have any now, so one will do." pic.twitter.com/sqtGeYuEH3 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 7, 2019

Might just start watching this daily.

