Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: 15 Years Ago…

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

We’re excited to welcome the 2019 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year and American-record holder, Ella Eastin, to the arena team. She’s a 400m IM powerhouse and a force to be reckoned with, and we’re so happy to have her on the team. #arenawaterinstinct

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

A suit deal and a last-minute Worlds berth; what a week for Ella Eastin!

10.

That whiteboard is a work of art.

9.

Amazing.

8.

Winner.

7.

Genuinely a very good logo.

6.

#aw.

5.

*or in the 2018 Short Course Worlds Pool (click here for reference).

4.

A+ teammates.

3.

(But if they’re really getting beaten by the Coco Gauff of swimming, they should consider it an honor).

2.

Missed races, broken goggles, ripped suits, miscounting; if you can name it, a swammer has had a nightmare about it.

1.

Might just start watching this daily.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ervin

A few thoughts…

1)Congrats Amanda Weir!!! Who has the record for most trials appearances? Dara Torres?
2)How does Chase still not have a suit deal?

3)”When my college swimmers whine about being beaten by tiny 15 yrs olds off season- meets” LOL “off season meets”? How about Nationals and OT’s

4) Re Phelps…although not shown in that video…Phelps’ underwaters improved drastically between 04 and 08. If you watch his trails from 2000 its even more dramatic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUQMTFfewZc

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

Re:4 – There was a dude in a brief and a dude in a full body suit in the same race! Lololol. Also just watching Malchow in that hurt my shoulders a lot.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!