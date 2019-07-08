Swimming’s TopTenTweets: 15 Years Ago…

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
A suit deal and a last-minute Worlds berth; what a week for Ella Eastin!
10.
today was a beautiful morning for my faaaavorite set from @swimiller! #chompchomp #gosharks 🦈 pic.twitter.com/vmY0rT6hn9
— Susie Holmes (@susholmie) July 1, 2019
That whiteboard is a work of art.
9.
With that 55.93 100m Free this weekend @AmandaJoWeir has qualified for her SIXTH Olympic trials! 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and now 2020! #aginglikefinewine pic.twitter.com/6dOfOV4ZKc
— SwimAtlanta (@Swim_Atlanta) July 7, 2019
Amazing.
8.
Giving the #bottlecapchallenge a go! Let me know what your think! 😁
.
🎥 @Mazenelkamash @youssef_kamash
.#bottlecapchallenge #olympian #swimmer #sprint #50free #challengeaccepted✔ #jasonstatham #southafrica #dive pic.twitter.com/e9abgstQSR
— Bradley Tandy (@bradtandy02) July 6, 2019
Winner.
7.
*ahem* pic.twitter.com/NSx2kulbDG
— Matt Lupton (@MattLupton) July 7, 2019
Genuinely a very good logo.
6.
Watching our girl Catie at #WUGS sis @afooled – Gold! @USASwimming @TeamEliteAqua pic.twitter.com/UeSbdtCmlE
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) July 4, 2019
#aw.
5.
no one:
me swimming backstroke outside:
| |
| |
| |
| |
| |
| / |
| / |
| / |
| / |
| / |
| / |
| |
| |
— Elizabeth (@amatohanner) July 3, 2019
*or in the 2018 Short Course Worlds Pool (click here for reference).
4.
Lol #1 200 breaststroker in the world fangirling over me 😍 such an honor
— Zach Apple (@apple_zach) July 4, 2019
A+ teammates.
3.
When my college swimmers whine about being beaten by tiny 15 yrs olds off season- meets …
I think they can relate to #VenusWilliams @swimswamnews
Wimbledon 2019: Cori Gauff, 15, defeats Venus Williams in first round | https://t.co/Pebyxkid6z https://t.co/MAQgkShzTO
— Dietitian Becky (@DietitianBecky) July 2, 2019
(But if they’re really getting beaten by the Coco Gauff of swimming, they should consider it an honor).
2.
I've been retired from swimming for two and a half years, and I still have nightmares about missing my race because I can't get my tech suit on quick enough. #swammerprobs @swimswamnews
— Meredith Wekesser (@Mere_Wek) July 2, 2019
Missed races, broken goggles, ripped suits, miscounting; if you can name it, a swammer has had a nightmare about it.
1.
On This Day 15 Years Ago: @MichaelPhelps opens the 2004 U.S. Olympic Trials in a Long Beach parking lot by breaking the 400m IM world record. Classic @DanHicksNBC and @RowdyGaines call. Phelps' Olympic goal: "Win one gold medal. I don't have any now, so one will do." pic.twitter.com/sqtGeYuEH3
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 7, 2019
Might just start watching this daily.
A few thoughts…
1)Congrats Amanda Weir!!! Who has the record for most trials appearances? Dara Torres?
2)How does Chase still not have a suit deal?
3)”When my college swimmers whine about being beaten by tiny 15 yrs olds off season- meets” LOL “off season meets”? How about Nationals and OT’s
4) Re Phelps…although not shown in that video…Phelps’ underwaters improved drastically between 04 and 08. If you watch his trails from 2000 its even more dramatic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUQMTFfewZc
Re:4 – There was a dude in a brief and a dude in a full body suit in the same race! Lololol. Also just watching Malchow in that hurt my shoulders a lot.