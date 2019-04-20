Swimmer Stephanie Dixon Named Canada’s Chef-de-Mission for 2020 Paralympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee has chosen one of the most decorated swimmers in Paralympic Games history as their chef de mission for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Stephanie Dixon will lead the Canadian Para delegation into both the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru and the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The role of Chef de Mission is both symbolic and functional. The person selected for this role has duties as a spokesperson and representative of the overall Canadian team at major events; and serving as a liaison between various stakeholders and participating as a member of the Issues Management Team that deals with major issues at the Games.

Dixon won 7 Paralympic gold medals and 20 total Paralympic medals as a swimmer at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympic Games. She is a member of the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Dixon was born without a right leg and hip, and began swimming lessons when she was 2. By the age of 14, she had made the Canadian National Team, and at 16 she made her Paralympic debut and won 5 gold medals and broke 3 World Records.

She currently serves as a motivational coach in Whitehorse, and in 2018 was appointed to the Order of Canada.

“I could not be more excited to be selected as chef de mission for the Lima 2019 ParaPan American Games and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” said Dixon. “I am passionate about ensuring our Canadian athletes have everything they need in order to give performances of a lifetime, have experiences they will never forget, and know that their entire country is behind them when they step onto the field of play.

“I will be our athletes’ biggest cheerleader and share their stories with our nation so that all Canadians will feel like they are a part of their journey. When we get behind our athletes, we can’t help but be inspired.”

Full list of Chef de Mission duties, per the Canadian Olympic Team’s official website:

1. Represents the Canadian team members and their activities leading up to and at a Major Games;

2. Functions as a member of the Games Planning Team, working closely with the COC’s staff;

3. Selects the Assistant Chef de Mission, in consultation with the COC’s Chief Sport Officer;

4. Participates in the selection process for all mission staff in collaboration with the Assistant Chef de Mission and COC staff;

5. Assists in the training and orientation for the Games Mission Team members;

6. Liaises with various stakeholders, on behalf of the Team, namely: NSFs; athletes; coaches; managers, support team members; Games Organizing Committee; Sport Canada; other multi-sport organizations, High Commission or Consulate office, and other Chefs de Mission from NOCs;

7. Participates as a member of the Issues Management Team dealing with any major issues or crisis situations during the Games;

8. Assists in providing relevant and timely information to team members and Mission Team prior to and during the Games;

9. Represents the Team at Chef de Mission meetings and addresses team concerns with the Organizing Committee;

10. Prepares, in conjunction with COC staff, progress reports and a final report for presentation to the COC Board, Executive Committee and Athletes’ Council as required; and

11. Performs other duties as required and assigned by the CEO throughout the duration of the organization of the Games and of the Team.