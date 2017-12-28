SwimMAC Leads A Combined Winter Juniors Meet

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center (East)/University of Iowa Recreation Center (West)
- Knoxville, TN (East)/Iowa City, IA (West)
Live results (East)/Live results (West)
Meet Central (East)/Meet Central (West)
Psych Sheet (East)/Psych Sheet (West)
Winter Junior Nationals wrapped up a couple weeks ago. These meets produce a champion for both the Eastern and Western halves of the country, but do not produce a national team champion. However, there is nothing stopping us from simply combining the results of the two meets, scoring it out, and seeing what would have happened in a combined meet. So I merged the two meets together using finals times and scored through 16 places.
The East region dominated this hypothetical. The top 4 teams SwimMAC, Mason Manta Rays, Carmel Swim Club, and Nashville Aquatics were all from the East. The top Western team, Fort Collins Area, was 5th. The East accumulated 4072 total points vs the West’s 3077, however the Western women actually outscored their Eastern couterparts 1808 to 1764. The East’s advantage was entirely down to the men who outscored the West by over 1000 points
|Combined
|Women
|Men
|East
|4072
|1764
|2308
|West
|3077
|1808
|1269
In the official results released by USASwimming, the combined scores included only teams that scored in both genders. It seemed odd to exclude teams from the combined score for something that’s a disadvantage, so I have not repeated that here. 4 teams ranked in the combined meet top 10 scored with only 1 gender. If you want to dig deeper into the results, here is the combined meet spreadsheet.
Combined Team Scores
|Region
|Combined Points
|Boys Points
|Girls Points
|1
|SwimMAC Carolina
|East
|460
|194
|266
|2
|Mason Manta Rays
|East
|389
|307
|82
|3
|Carmel Swim Club
|East
|383
|257
|126
|4
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|East
|378
|0
|378
|5
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|West
|343
|16
|327
|6
|Irvine Novaquatics
|West
|289
|141
|148
|7
|Magnolia Aquatic Club
|West
|274
|0
|274
|8
|Baylor Swim Club
|East
|199
|199
|0
|9
|Dayton Raiders
|East
|197
|197
|0
|10
|Marlins of Raleigh
|East
|170
|33
|137
|11
|Allegheny North Swim Club
|East
|164
|164
|0
|12
|Gator Swim Club
|East
|141
|48
|93
|13
|Austin Swim Club
|West
|124
|0
|124
|14
|Cardinal Aquatics
|East
|117
|0
|117
|15
|SwimAtlanta
|East
|116
|115
|1
|16
|Metroplex Aquatics
|West
|105
|45
|60
|17
|Brea Aquatics
|West
|104
|0
|104
|18
|Dynamo Swim Club
|East
|94
|57
|37
|18
|North Texas Nadadores
|West
|94
|94
|0
|20
|DART Swimming
|West
|90
|38
|52
|21
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|West
|86
|14
|72
|22
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|West
|84
|84
|0
|23
|Crow Canyon Country Club Shark
|West
|83
|0
|83
|24
|King Aquatic Club
|West
|82
|82
|0
|25
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|West
|76
|0
|76
|25
|Enfinity Aquatic Club
|East
|76
|24
|52
|25
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|East
|76
|76
|0
|28
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|East
|74
|0
|74
|29
|Katy Aquatic Team For Youth
|West
|67
|49
|18
|30
|Pleasantville Aquatics
|East
|66
|66
|0
|31
|Metro Aquatic Club of Miami
|East
|65
|65
|0
|32
|Team Rebel Aquatics
|West
|61
|61
|0
|33
|Upper Dublin Aquatic Club
|East
|60
|60
|0
|34
|Rockwood Swim Club
|West
|58
|58
|0
|34
|Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics
|East
|58
|58
|0
|36
|Bolles School Sharks
|East
|54
|38
|16
|37
|Aggie Swim Club
|West
|50
|0
|50
|38
|McFarland Spartan Sharks
|West
|49
|49
|0
|39
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|West
|44
|36
|8
|40
|Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahaw
|West
|41
|0
|41
|40
|Unattached SCAL
|West
|41
|0
|41
|42
|Cincinnati Marlins
|East
|38
|38
|0
|42
|Greater Tampa Swimming Associa
|East
|38
|0
|38
|44
|AquaKids Sharks Swim Team
|East
|37
|0
|37
|45
|Rancho San Dieguito
|West
|36
|36
|0
|46
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|East
|34
|34
|0
|47
|Missoula Aquatic Club
|West
|32
|0
|32
|48
|Trident Aquatics Club
|West
|31
|31
|0
|48
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|West
|31
|0
|31
|48
|Delta Aquatics
|West
|31
|0
|31
|51
|Nitro Swimming
|West
|30
|30
|0
|52
|Cardinal Community Swim Club
|East
|29
|0
|29
|53
|Delaware Swim Team
|East
|28
|28
|0
|53
|Mid
|East
|28
|0
|28
|53
|Hickory Foundation YMCA Seahor
|East
|28
|28
|0
|56
|Tigershark Swim Team
|West
|26
|26
|0
|56
|Zionsville Swim Club
|East
|26
|26
|0
|56
|Wasatch Front Fish Market
|West
|26
|0
|26
|56
|Unattached AQJT
|West
|26
|0
|26
|60
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|West
|24
|19
|5
|60
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|West
|24
|24
|0
|60
|Colorado Springs Swim Team
|West
|24
|12
|12
|60
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|West
|24
|16
|8
|60
|Bellingham Bay Swim Team
|West
|24
|0
|24
|65
|Beach Cities Swimming
|West
|23
|0
|23
|65
|Tennessee Aquatics
|East
|23
|23
|0
|67
|Billings Aquatic Club
|West
|22
|22
|0
|67
|Peak Swimming
|West
|22
|15
|7
|67
|SOLO Aquatics
|East
|22
|22
|0
|70
|Triton Swimming
|East
|21
|7
|14
|70
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|East
|21
|0
|21
|70
|Sarasota YMCA Sharks
|East
|21
|0
|21
|73
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|West
|20
|20
|0
|73
|Lakeside Swim Team
|East
|20
|14
|6
|73
|University of Denver Hilltoppe
|West
|20
|20
|0
|73
|Empire KC Swim Club
|West
|20
|20
|0
|73
|York YMCA
|East
|20
|0
|20
|78
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|West
|19
|0
|19
|79
|Saint Andrew’s Aquatics
|East
|18
|18
|0
|80
|St Croix Swim Club
|West
|17
|17
|0
|80
|Lane Four Aquatics
|West
|17
|17
|0
|80
|Makos Aquatics Club of Gainesv
|East
|17
|0
|17
|80
|Occoquan Swimming Inc
|East
|17
|0
|17
|84
|Front Range Barracudas
|West
|15
|15
|0
|84
|Egg Harbor Twp Seahawks
|East
|15
|0
|15
|86
|Crimson Aquatics
|East
|14
|14
|0
|86
|South Florida Aquatic Club
|East
|14
|0
|14
|88
|Foothills Swim Team
|West
|13
|13
|0
|88
|St Charles Swim Team
|West
|13
|13
|0
|88
|Central Iowa Aquatics
|West
|13
|0
|13
|88
|Mesa Aquatics Club
|West
|13
|13
|0
|88
|Issaquah Swim Team
|West
|13
|0
|13
|93
|FAST Swim Team
|West
|12
|12
|0
|93
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|West
|12
|12
|0
|93
|Rapids Area Y Swimmers
|East
|12
|12
|0
|93
|Boise YMCA Swim Team
|West
|12
|12
|0
|93
|Huntsville Swim Association
|East
|12
|0
|12
|93
|Lake Erie Silver Dolphins
|East
|12
|0
|12
|93
|Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
|East
|12
|0
|12
|93
|Highlander Aquatic Club
|East
|12
|12
|0
|101
|Edina Swim Club
|West
|11
|11
|0
|101
|Tampa Bay Aquatics
|East
|11
|0
|11
|101
|Club Wolverine
|East
|11
|11
|0
|101
|Multnomah Athletic Club
|West
|11
|11
|0
|101
|Kamehameha Swim Club
|West
|11
|11
|0
|101
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|West
|11
|0
|11
|101
|The Dolphins Portland Swimming
|West
|11
|0
|11
|101
|Unattached CATS
|West
|11
|0
|11
|101
|Swim Florida
|East
|11
|0
|11
|101
|Scarlet Aquatics
|East
|11
|9
|2
|111
|Lexington Dolphins
|East
|10
|0
|10
|111
|Dads Club Swim Team
|West
|10
|6
|4
|113
|Crimson Tide Aquatics
|East
|9
|9
|0
|113
|City Of Midland Swim Team
|West
|9
|9
|0
|113
|Condors Swim Club of Clarkstow
|East
|9
|0
|9
|113
|Radnor Aquatic Club
|East
|9
|0
|9
|117
|Waves Bloomington/Normal Y S.T
|West
|8
|0
|8
|118
|Hillsboro Swim Team
|West
|7
|7
|0
|118
|SwimStrongsville
|East
|7
|7
|0
|118
|Episcopal AmberJax
|East
|7
|7
|0
|118
|American Energy Swim Club
|West
|7
|0
|7
|118
|Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Club
|East
|7
|0
|7
|123
|Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|East
|6
|6
|0
|123
|West Chicago Sharks
|West
|6
|6
|0
|123
|Somerset Valley YMCA
|East
|6
|6
|0
|126
|Columbia Swim Club
|West
|5
|5
|0
|126
|Fort Wayne Swim Team
|East
|5
|5
|0
|126
|Star Aquatics
|East
|5
|5
|0
|126
|Tigard Tualatin Swim Club
|West
|5
|5
|0
|126
|Springfield YMCA Swim Team
|West
|5
|0
|5
|131
|Ripon Aquatics
|West
|4
|4
|0
|131
|Crown City Aquatics Club
|West
|4
|4
|0
|131
|Coast Guard Blue Dolphins
|East
|4
|0
|4
|134
|Truckee
|West
|3
|3
|0
|134
|Gulliver Swim Club
|East
|3
|3
|0
|134
|Pine Crest Swimming
|East
|3
|2
|1
|134
|Pocono Family YMCA
|East
|3
|3
|0
|134
|Franklin Regional Swim Team
|East
|3
|0
|3
|134
|Powel Crosley, Jr. YMCA
|East
|3
|0
|3
|140
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc
|West
|2
|2
|0
|140
|Buenaventura Swim Club
|West
|2
|0
|2
|142
|La Mirada Armada
|West
|1
|1
|0
|142
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|West
|1
|1
|0
|142
|Unattached AQUA
|West
|1
|1
|0
|142
|Phoenix Swimming
|East
|1
|1
|0
|142
|Gators Swim Club
|West
|1
|0
|1
|142
|757 Swim
|East
|1
|0
|1
|142
|Central Florida Marlins
|East
|1
|0
|1
One quick note on the scoring format. I didn’t account for ties. If for example two swimmers tied for 3rd, they were both awarded 3rd place points instead of splitting 3rd and 4th place points. This shouldn’t affect any team’s score by more than a couple of points, but it is a slight source of error, so I thought I’d mention it.
