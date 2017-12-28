SwimMAC Leads A Combined Winter Juniors Meet

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Winter Junior Nationals wrapped up a couple weeks ago. These meets produce a champion for both the Eastern and Western halves of the country, but do not produce a national team champion. However, there is nothing stopping us from simply combining the results of the two meets, scoring it out, and seeing what would have happened in a combined meet. So I merged the two meets together using finals times and scored through 16 places.

The East region dominated this hypothetical. The top 4 teams SwimMAC, Mason Manta Rays, Carmel Swim Club, and Nashville Aquatics were all from the East. The top Western team, Fort Collins Area, was 5th. The East accumulated 4072 total points vs the West’s 3077, however the Western women actually outscored their Eastern couterparts 1808 to 1764. The East’s advantage was entirely down to the men who outscored the West by over 1000 points

Combined Women Men East 4072 1764 2308 West 3077 1808 1269

In the official results released by USASwimming, the combined scores included only teams that scored in both genders. It seemed odd to exclude teams from the combined score for something that’s a disadvantage, so I have not repeated that here. 4 teams ranked in the combined meet top 10 scored with only 1 gender. If you want to dig deeper into the results, here is the combined meet spreadsheet.

Combined Team Scores

Region Combined Points Boys Points Girls Points 1 SwimMAC Carolina East 460 194 266 2 Mason Manta Rays East 389 307 82 3 Carmel Swim Club East 383 257 126 4 Nashville Aquatic Club East 378 0 378 5 Fort Collins Area Swim Team West 343 16 327 6 Irvine Novaquatics West 289 141 148 7 Magnolia Aquatic Club West 274 0 274 8 Baylor Swim Club East 199 199 0 9 Dayton Raiders East 197 197 0 10 Marlins of Raleigh East 170 33 137 11 Allegheny North Swim Club East 164 164 0 12 Gator Swim Club East 141 48 93 13 Austin Swim Club West 124 0 124 14 Cardinal Aquatics East 117 0 117 15 SwimAtlanta East 116 115 1 16 Metroplex Aquatics West 105 45 60 17 Brea Aquatics West 104 0 104 18 Dynamo Swim Club East 94 57 37 18 North Texas Nadadores West 94 94 0 20 DART Swimming West 90 38 52 21 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics West 86 14 72 22 Academy Bullets Swim Club West 84 84 0 23 Crow Canyon Country Club Shark West 83 0 83 24 King Aquatic Club West 82 82 0 25 Scottsdale Aquatic Club West 76 0 76 25 Enfinity Aquatic Club East 76 24 52 25 Ridgefield Aquatic Club East 76 76 0 28 Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club East 74 0 74 29 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth West 67 49 18 30 Pleasantville Aquatics East 66 66 0 31 Metro Aquatic Club of Miami East 65 65 0 32 Team Rebel Aquatics West 61 61 0 33 Upper Dublin Aquatic Club East 60 60 0 34 Rockwood Swim Club West 58 58 0 34 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics East 58 58 0 36 Bolles School Sharks East 54 38 16 37 Aggie Swim Club West 50 0 50 38 McFarland Spartan Sharks West 49 49 0 39 Mission Viejo Nadadores West 44 36 8 40 Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahaw West 41 0 41 40 Unattached SCAL West 41 0 41 42 Cincinnati Marlins East 38 38 0 42 Greater Tampa Swimming Associa East 38 0 38 44 AquaKids Sharks Swim Team East 37 0 37 45 Rancho San Dieguito West 36 36 0 46 Peddie Aquatic Association East 34 34 0 47 Missoula Aquatic Club West 32 0 32 48 Trident Aquatics Club West 31 31 0 48 Lake Oswego Swim Club West 31 0 31 48 Delta Aquatics West 31 0 31 51 Nitro Swimming West 30 30 0 52 Cardinal Community Swim Club East 29 0 29 53 Delaware Swim Team East 28 28 0 53 Mid East 28 0 28 53 Hickory Foundation YMCA Seahor East 28 28 0 56 Tigershark Swim Team West 26 26 0 56 Zionsville Swim Club East 26 26 0 56 Wasatch Front Fish Market West 26 0 26 56 Unattached AQJT West 26 0 26 60 Sandpipers Of Nevada West 24 19 5 60 Alamo Area Aquatic Association West 24 24 0 60 Colorado Springs Swim Team West 24 12 12 60 Lakeside Aquatic Club West 24 16 8 60 Bellingham Bay Swim Team West 24 0 24 65 Beach Cities Swimming West 23 0 23 65 Tennessee Aquatics East 23 23 0 67 Billings Aquatic Club West 22 22 0 67 Peak Swimming West 22 15 7 67 SOLO Aquatics East 22 22 0 70 Triton Swimming East 21 7 14 70 Northern KY Clippers Swimming East 21 0 21 70 Sarasota YMCA Sharks East 21 0 21 73 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club West 20 20 0 73 Lakeside Swim Team East 20 14 6 73 University of Denver Hilltoppe West 20 20 0 73 Empire KC Swim Club West 20 20 0 73 York YMCA East 20 0 20 78 Iowa Flyers Swim Club West 19 0 19 79 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics East 18 18 0 80 St Croix Swim Club West 17 17 0 80 Lane Four Aquatics West 17 17 0 80 Makos Aquatics Club of Gainesv East 17 0 17 80 Occoquan Swimming Inc East 17 0 17 84 Front Range Barracudas West 15 15 0 84 Egg Harbor Twp Seahawks East 15 0 15 86 Crimson Aquatics East 14 14 0 86 South Florida Aquatic Club East 14 0 14 88 Foothills Swim Team West 13 13 0 88 St Charles Swim Team West 13 13 0 88 Central Iowa Aquatics West 13 0 13 88 Mesa Aquatics Club West 13 13 0 88 Issaquah Swim Team West 13 0 13 93 FAST Swim Team West 12 12 0 93 Sierra Marlins Swim Team West 12 12 0 93 Rapids Area Y Swimmers East 12 12 0 93 Boise YMCA Swim Team West 12 12 0 93 Huntsville Swim Association East 12 0 12 93 Lake Erie Silver Dolphins East 12 0 12 93 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team East 12 0 12 93 Highlander Aquatic Club East 12 12 0 101 Edina Swim Club West 11 11 0 101 Tampa Bay Aquatics East 11 0 11 101 Club Wolverine East 11 11 0 101 Multnomah Athletic Club West 11 11 0 101 Kamehameha Swim Club West 11 11 0 101 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club West 11 0 11 101 The Dolphins Portland Swimming West 11 0 11 101 Unattached CATS West 11 0 11 101 Swim Florida East 11 0 11 101 Scarlet Aquatics East 11 9 2 111 Lexington Dolphins East 10 0 10 111 Dads Club Swim Team West 10 6 4 113 Crimson Tide Aquatics East 9 9 0 113 City Of Midland Swim Team West 9 9 0 113 Condors Swim Club of Clarkstow East 9 0 9 113 Radnor Aquatic Club East 9 0 9 117 Waves Bloomington/Normal Y S.T West 8 0 8 118 Hillsboro Swim Team West 7 7 0 118 SwimStrongsville East 7 7 0 118 Episcopal AmberJax East 7 7 0 118 American Energy Swim Club West 7 0 7 118 Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Club East 7 0 7 123 Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics East 6 6 0 123 West Chicago Sharks West 6 6 0 123 Somerset Valley YMCA East 6 6 0 126 Columbia Swim Club West 5 5 0 126 Fort Wayne Swim Team East 5 5 0 126 Star Aquatics East 5 5 0 126 Tigard Tualatin Swim Club West 5 5 0 126 Springfield YMCA Swim Team West 5 0 5 131 Ripon Aquatics West 4 4 0 131 Crown City Aquatics Club West 4 4 0 131 Coast Guard Blue Dolphins East 4 0 4 134 Truckee West 3 3 0 134 Gulliver Swim Club East 3 3 0 134 Pine Crest Swimming East 3 2 1 134 Pocono Family YMCA East 3 3 0 134 Franklin Regional Swim Team East 3 0 3 134 Powel Crosley, Jr. YMCA East 3 0 3 140 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc West 2 2 0 140 Buenaventura Swim Club West 2 0 2 142 La Mirada Armada West 1 1 0 142 Bellevue Club Swim Team West 1 1 0 142 Unattached AQUA West 1 1 0 142 Phoenix Swimming East 1 1 0 142 Gators Swim Club West 1 0 1 142 757 Swim East 1 0 1 142 Central Florida Marlins East 1 0 1

One quick note on the scoring format. I didn’t account for ties. If for example two swimmers tied for 3rd, they were both awarded 3rd place points instead of splitting 3rd and 4th place points. This shouldn’t affect any team’s score by more than a couple of points, but it is a slight source of error, so I thought I’d mention it.