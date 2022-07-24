SwimAtlanta Shatters Mixed 400m Free Relay 15-18 NAG Record By Four Seconds

2022 Georgia Senior State Championships

July 21-24, 2022

UGA Gabrielsen Natatorium Athens, GA

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile: “Georgia LC Senior State Championships 2022”

SwimAtlanta shattered the mixed 400-meter freestyle relay 15-18 NAG record by more than four seconds on Saturday at the 2022 Georgia Senior State Championships in Athens.

The quartet of Sebastien Sergile (51.76), Katie Christopherson (55.22), Tristan DenBrok (52.61), and Gigi Johnson (55.79) combined for a total time of 3:35.38, crushing the previous record of 3:39.52 set by Tide Swimming last year at the ICSA Summer Senior Blast. Johnson, a Stanford commit, will be joining former record holders Kayla Wilson and Sam Tadder on The Farm next month.

Splits Comparison, Mixed 400 Free Relay NAG Records

Sergile led off about half a second slower than his personal-best 51.18, but he was still the only swimmer of either quartet to post a sub-52 split. The 18-year-old is slated to enroll at the University of Virginia next month as the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2022.

Christopherson, 16, is uncommitted. In February, she clocked a 1:56.72 in the 200-yard IM to reset a record held by two-time Olympian Kathleen Hersey.

DenBrok is a Georgia commit who split more than a second faster than his personal-best 200 free time.