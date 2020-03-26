Sweden National Team to Hold Closed Time Trial This Weekend in Stockholm

The Swedish National Training Center will hold a closed time trial event on Friday and Saturday for its top athletes.

Jokingly being referred to as the “Stockholm Closed,” juxtaposed to the “Stockholm Open” meet that was scheduled for April before the coronavirus pandemic led to cancellation of essentially every swim meet on earth over the next 6 weeks.

Unlike most of the world, Sweden has, generally, remained open for business, albeit with some local variations. The government so far has only barred gatherings of over 500 people. Primary schools remain open, borders are only partially closed, and there have been no widespread quarantine orders or shutdowns of public places, though guidelines have been offered to move meetings to digital platforms when possible.

Many swimmers are planning to be in a semi-tapered state for this weekend’s racing, so there should be some fast times on the board. Among the swimmers expected to participate are World Record holder and Olympic gold medalist Sarah Sjostrom, Michelle Coleman, and Cal commit Björn Seeliger.

While the Olympics were officially postponed until 2021 on Tuesday morning by the International Olympic Committee, swimmers are still able to train at the National Training Center because of the country’s relatively less-draconian approach.

Sweden has 2,554 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 62 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 complications.