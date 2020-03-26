Swimming From Home Talk Show: Todd DeSorbo on Communication, Staying Active

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Head coach of Virginia Todd DeSorbo dives into changes as a head coach now that we are on lockdown for the coronavirus. DeSorbo admits that he had prepared himself for the decision to cancel NCAA’s prior to the NCAA actually making that decision, and he was ready to move forward once the call was actually made. His priority now is finding ways his team can keep improving, whether that’s physically or simply through staying connected.