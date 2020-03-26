Dryland Swimming Workouts #7

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

Recovery Day

If you’ve been following along with our daily dryland workouts series, then your body has probably been adapting to a higher level of dryland training than it’s used to. Just like in the pool, an occasional recovery day is important to allow your muscles time to recover and grow, as well as to help stave off injuries.

For recovery, we’re going to turn to some good old fashioned yoga, courtesy of swimming coach and yoga teacher Jeff Grace.

You may be experiencing some DOMS after the hip strengthening workout from 2 days ago, and the below workout will help greatly with that problem.

Jeff is offering more free online yoga classes for swimmers during the coronavirus shutdown through his website here:

http://www.swimmingspecificyoga.com/online-yoga-classes-for-swimmers.html

Focus on the recovery section at the end.

Looking to still get some energy out on recovery day? Just because you’re recovering doesn’t mean you have to sit around the house all day! Use recovery day to change your routine, get out of the “focus on training for the perfect time” every day, and just go try to have some fun (while practicing social distancing, of course).

Other Activities that are great for recovery day: