Submit Your Swimming Hazing Stories

In light of this week’s news coming out of Boston College, SwimSwam is interested in hearing what our readers have to say and the past experiences they’ve had.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that Boston College had suspended its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs indefinitely after allegations of hazing surfaced.
While the school’s Office of the Dean of Students is still investigating the situation, three individuals close to the team have told SwimSwam that individuals were forced to drink until they vomited, and then wear that vomit tied in a bag around their necks.
Despite it being fazed out over the last decade or so, hazing to some degree has traditionally been part of the initiation process for incoming freshmen in the majority of college sports.
Given a good portion of our readership is made up of current or former collegiate swimmers, either in the United States, Canada, or elsewhere, we at SwimSwam are interested in hearing your experiences with hazing, if you have any.
If you’re willing, please submit your hazing stories to [email protected]. Please include a year, and a school, if willing. If not, at least the “level” of the program, whether it be NCAA Division I in a Power Five conference, mid-major, D2 or D3, CIS/U SPORTS in Canada, etc.
now just imagine that all athletes were employees and the legal ramifications of hazing.
The freshman got food last during team dinner
Why not have a send us your favorite workouts piece? You know build on something a little more positive and healthy for the swimming community.
They’re journalists, not PR representatives for the sport of swimming.
This is just a bad idea on so many levels.
1) It’s going to result in some type of crazy story competition that basically glorifies hazing.
2) Opens up to complete rumor mill BS.
Comment sections on so many articles already turn into toxic sludge, this is just advertising for it.
Guess it will get clicks.
Comment sections on most articles here are just ways to drive clicks
On my high school team, we’d make the freshman put away the kick boards after practice (if we used them that day).
My senior year, our new coach told us she’d have to suspend all the seniors from the team if we continued to haze the freshman like that.
Wow, you should have been arrested for this. Blatant hazing
I’ll die before I snitch
There is no room in sport or daily life for hazing n bullying. Yet society continue to do it. What protection is in place for this. your answer is get rid of the sport. At what ecspence to the rest of the sport world. I think hockey is still at BC yet this is the hottest topic in sport today. Protection put in for all not just sport should be a must not pushed by the wayside or under neith the carpet. So I fail to see what value there is in asking for your best hazing memory. That’s just condoning hazing. Glorified hazing stories. This is not what the best swim news is about. It is to help us… Read more »
My HS team would handcuff/tie freshmen to light poles while soaking wet in their speedos, in the middle of winter.
One time the head coach made a freshmen who was complaining about her driving, drive the bus home from a night meet. She got fired for that, thankfully
My club team would make younger guys on the senior team run naked through the halls of the hotel lobby on trips