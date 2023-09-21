Submit Your Swimming Hazing Stories

In light of this week’s news coming out of Boston College, SwimSwam is interested in hearing what our readers have to say and the past experiences they’ve had.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Boston College had suspended its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs indefinitely after allegations of hazing surfaced.

While the school’s Office of the Dean of Students is still investigating the situation, three individuals close to the team have told SwimSwam that individuals were forced to drink until they vomited, and then wear that vomit tied in a bag around their necks.

Despite it being fazed out over the last decade or so, hazing to some degree has traditionally been part of the initiation process for incoming freshmen in the majority of college sports.

Given a good portion of our readership is made up of current or former collegiate swimmers, either in the United States, Canada, or elsewhere, we at SwimSwam are interested in hearing your experiences with hazing, if you have any.

Send Your Submissions Here

If you’re willing, please submit your hazing stories to [email protected]. Please include a year, and a school, if willing. If not, at least the “level” of the program, whether it be NCAA Division I in a Power Five conference, mid-major, D2 or D3, CIS/U SPORTS in Canada, etc.