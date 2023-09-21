Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Submit Your Swimming Hazing Stories

Comments: 12

In light of this week’s news coming out of Boston College, SwimSwam is interested in hearing what our readers have to say and the past experiences they’ve had.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Boston College had suspended its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs indefinitely after allegations of hazing surfaced.

While the school’s Office of the Dean of Students is still investigating the situation, three individuals close to the team have told SwimSwam that individuals were forced to drink until they vomited, and then wear that vomit tied in a bag around their necks.

Despite it being fazed out over the last decade or so, hazing to some degree has traditionally been part of the initiation process for incoming freshmen in the majority of college sports.

Given a good portion of our readership is made up of current or former collegiate swimmers, either in the United States, Canada, or elsewhere, we at SwimSwam are interested in hearing your experiences with hazing, if you have any.

Send Your Submissions Here

If you’re willing, please submit your hazing stories to . Please include a year, and a school, if willing. If not, at least the “level” of the program, whether it be NCAA Division I in a Power Five conference, mid-major, D2 or D3, CIS/U SPORTS in Canada, etc.

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wolfensf
11 minutes ago

now just imagine that all athletes were employees and the legal ramifications of hazing.

1
0
Reply
Facts
17 minutes ago

The freshman got food last during team dinner

5
0
Reply
Coach MacGyver
31 minutes ago

Why not have a send us your favorite workouts piece? You know build on something a little more positive and healthy for the swimming community.

27
0
Reply
ACC
Reply to  Coach MacGyver
6 minutes ago

They’re journalists, not PR representatives for the sport of swimming.

1
0
Reply
Coach
31 minutes ago

This is just a bad idea on so many levels.

1) It’s going to result in some type of crazy story competition that basically glorifies hazing.
2) Opens up to complete rumor mill BS.

Comment sections on so many articles already turn into toxic sludge, this is just advertising for it.

Guess it will get clicks.

29
0
Reply
coachofficialmi
Reply to  Coach
20 minutes ago

Comment sections on most articles here are just ways to drive clicks

0
0
Reply
thezwimmer
35 minutes ago

On my high school team, we’d make the freshman put away the kick boards after practice (if we used them that day).

My senior year, our new coach told us she’d have to suspend all the seniors from the team if we continued to haze the freshman like that.

9
0
Reply
The doc
Reply to  thezwimmer
30 minutes ago

Wow, you should have been arrested for this. Blatant hazing

4
0
Reply
Alaverga
49 minutes ago

I’ll die before I snitch

36
-3
Reply
BillP
50 minutes ago

There is no room in sport or daily life for hazing n bullying. Yet society continue to do it. What protection is in place for this. your answer is get rid of the sport. At what ecspence to the rest of the sport world. I think hockey is still at BC yet this is the hottest topic in sport today. Protection put in for all not just sport should be a must not pushed by the wayside or under neith the carpet. So I fail to see what value there is in asking for your best hazing memory. That’s just condoning hazing. Glorified hazing stories. This is not what the best swim news is about. It is to help us… Read more »

4
-5
Reply
Horninco
57 minutes ago

My HS team would handcuff/tie freshmen to light poles while soaking wet in their speedos, in the middle of winter.

One time the head coach made a freshmen who was complaining about her driving, drive the bus home from a night meet. She got fired for that, thankfully

My club team would make younger guys on the senior team run naked through the halls of the hotel lobby on trips

3
-3
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!