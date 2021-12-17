Study Up On Short Course World Championships Day 3 Heat Sheets

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
- Prize Money
- Meet Site
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- FINA Live Results
- Omega Live Results
We’ve seen two days’ worth of action at these 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships and we’ve already been treated to Records, national records and first-time world champions here in Abu Dhabi.
Looking to tomorrow’s schedule, the lineup includes the men’s 100m IM, 50m back, 50m free and 200m breast along with the women’s 50m fly, 100m IM and 200m back heats. Plus, we’ll see the mixed medley relays in action.
In terms of scratches, the only notable name missing between psychs and entires for day 3 heats is that of Hungarian Adam Telegdy in the men’s 50m back.
We have seen a few swimmers having to cut their championships short to the tune of Tom Dean of GBR due to COVID-19 contact tracing, as well as the entire Singaporean squad being sent home.
Save any other swimmer who may be pulled at the last second, the fields for day 3 heats remain intact.
Is this going to be on the test?