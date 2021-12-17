Study Up On Short Course World Championships Day 3 Heat Sheets

In terms of scratches, the only notable name missing between psychs and entires for day 3 heats is that of Hungarian Adam Telegdy in the men’s 50m back.

We have seen a few swimmers having to cut their championships short to the tune of Tom Dean of GBR due to COVID-19 contact tracing, as well as the entire Singaporean squad being sent home.

Save any other swimmer who may be pulled at the last second, the fields for day 3 heats remain intact.