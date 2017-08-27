Start Lists for Day 5 Finals at World Juniors: Nary A Scratch in Sight

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

There is not one scratch out of the evening session on Day 5 of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis. Sunday night’s program will feature the fastest heat by seeding of the women’s 1500m free, semifinals of the men’s 100m free, the women’s 100m fly semis, the men’s 50m fly final, the semifinals of the women’s 50m free and the men’s 50m breast, and the finals of the women’s 50m back, men’s 400m IM, and women’s 4x100m free relay.

We’re on World Junior Record watch for the men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, and women’s 4×100 free.

Sunday, 27 August 2017

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – fastest heat

  • WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • CR: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015

Start list W1500free

Men’s 100m Freestyle – semifinals

  • WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
  • CR: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015

Start list M100free

Women’s 100m Butterfly – semifinals

Start list W100fly

Men’s 50m Butterfly – final

Start list M50fly

Women’s 50m Freestyle – semifinals

  • WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • CR: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013

Start list W50free

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – semifinals

  • WJR: 26.97, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
  • CR: 27.21, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

Start list M50breast

Women’s 50m Backstroke – final

  • WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
  • CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Start list W50back

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – final

  • WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
  • CR: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Start list M400IM

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – final

  • WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
  • CR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

Start list W4x100free

 

samuel huntington

wow cowboy, let’s go! no scratches! here we go!

1 hour 35 minutes ago
