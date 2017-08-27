Start Lists for Day 5 Finals at World Juniors: Nary A Scratch in Sight

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Schedule
- Entries book
- Omega results
- TV/Webcast schedule (USA)
- Live stream NBC Sports
- Live stream FINA (Heats and finals, for subscribers only. Not available in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, China)
- Live stream FINA YouTube (Heats only, free of charge)
There is not one scratch out of the evening session on Day 5 of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis. Sunday night’s program will feature the fastest heat by seeding of the women’s 1500m free, semifinals of the men’s 100m free, the women’s 100m fly semis, the men’s 50m fly final, the semifinals of the women’s 50m free and the men’s 50m breast, and the finals of the women’s 50m back, men’s 400m IM, and women’s 4x100m free relay.
We’re on World Junior Record watch for the men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, and women’s 4×100 free.
Sunday, 27 August 2017
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – fastest heat
- WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- CR: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015
Start list W1500free
Men’s 100m Freestyle – semifinals
- WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
- CR: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015
Start list M100free
Women’s 100m Butterfly – semifinals
- WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
- CR: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015
Start list W100fly
Men’s 50m Butterfly – final
- WJR: 23.27, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
- CR: 23.27, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
Start list M50fly
Women’s 50m Freestyle – semifinals
- WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- CR: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013
Start list W50free
Men’s 50m Breaststroke – semifinals
- WJR: 26.97, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
- CR: 27.21, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
Start list M50breast
Women’s 50m Backstroke – final
- WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
- CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015
Start list W50back
Men’s 400m Individual Medley – final
- WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
- CR: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013
Start list M400IM
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – final
- WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
- CR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
Start list W4x100free
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Start Lists for Day 5 Finals at World Juniors: Nary A Scratch in Sight"
wow cowboy, let’s go! no scratches! here we go!