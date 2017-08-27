Start Lists for Day 5 Finals at World Juniors: Nary A Scratch in Sight

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

There is not one scratch out of the evening session on Day 5 of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis. Sunday night’s program will feature the fastest heat by seeding of the women’s 1500m free, semifinals of the men’s 100m free, the women’s 100m fly semis, the men’s 50m fly final, the semifinals of the women’s 50m free and the men’s 50m breast, and the finals of the women’s 50m back, men’s 400m IM, and women’s 4x100m free relay.

We’re on World Junior Record watch for the men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, and women’s 4×100 free.

Sunday, 27 August 2017

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – fastest heat

WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

CR: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015

Men’s 100m Freestyle – semifinals

WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016

CR: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015

Women’s 100m Butterfly – semifinals

Men’s 50m Butterfly – final

Women’s 50m Freestyle – semifinals

WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

CR: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – semifinals

WJR: 26.97, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

CR: 27.21, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

Women’s 50m Backstroke – final

WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – final

WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016

CR: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – final

WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

CR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

