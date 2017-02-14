Stanford Women #1 In Final CSCAA Poll Of 2017 Season

  0 Jared Anderson | February 14th, 2017 | AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, Ivy League, NCAA Division I Mid-Major, Pac-12, SEC

The Stanford women remain the top-ranked team in the final dual meet poll of the 2016-2017 season from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

It’s the second-straight year Stanford ends in the #1 spot. Last season, the Cardinal went on to finish 2nd in the NCAA Championships after DQing a relay early in the meet.

This year, Texas and Cal sit tied for second place. The Longhorns held that spot by themselves in the last poll after jumping to #1 in January after a win over Georgia. Now Cal and Texas are dead even in 2nd with Georgia third.

Very little changed from the last poll to this one. The biggest riser in the top 25 was UCLA, which moved from #21 up to #19. No team fell more than a single spot in the ranks heading into the conference rounds.

The full press release is below.

 

Note: The below press release is courtesy the CSCAA. SwimSwam is not a voting party in the polls, and are a subjective, in-the-moment ranking. They should not be confused with either our Swimulator rankings (an objective in-the-moment ranking) nor our Power Rankings (a subjective, project-ive ranking).

February 14, 2017 – For the second-straight year, the Stanford Cardinal conclude the dual meet season atop the Division I Women’s CSCAA / TYR Top 25.

Stanford capped a perfect 8-0 season with a dominating 177-123 win over previously second-ranked California.  Stanford has won 15 straight dual meets dating back to its last visit to Cal in February 2015.

Cal finished the season 7-2 overall and 6-1 against the Pac-12 and the loss dropped the Golden Bears to third behind an 11-1 Texas team.  The lone Longhorn setback came at Stanford.  Texas’ season did include a signature win over 4th ranked Georgia, which finished the season 8-1.

California and Stanford will now turn their attention to the Pac 12 Conference Championships and next month’s NCAA Championships while Georgia will begin the SEC Championships today.

2017 CSCAA / TYR Division I Swimming & Diving Poll

Final Ranking

Rank Prev Team Women
1 1 Stanford 325
2 2 Texas 306
3 2 California 303
4 4 Georgia 286
5 5 Southern Cal 269
6 6 Michigan 260
7 7 NC State 246
7 8 Virginia 234
9 9 Texas A&M 228
10 10 Louisville 202
11 11 Auburn 187
12 12 Wisconsin 185
13 13 Missouri 170
14 14 Tennessee 146
15 15 Indiana 144
16 16 Kentucky 126
17 17 Arizona 115
18 18 Duke 96
19 21 UCLA 87
20 19 Florida 81
21 20 Minnesota 79
22 22 Ohio State 57
23 23 North Carolina 45
24 24 Louisiana State 19
25 24 Yale 15

Also Receiving Votes: Notre Dame 8 Florida State 2 Alabama 1

Women’s Poll Committee

Colleen Murphy, Air Force;   Dan Colella, Duke;  Randy Horner, Florida International;  Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;  Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;  Kelly Kremer, Minnesota;  Suzanne Yee, Princeton;  Mike Keeler, San Diego;  Roric Fink, Texas;  Tanica Jamison, Texas A&M;  Katie Robinson, Tulane;  Naya Higashijima, UCLA;  Colin Shannahan, Wagner

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career sixteen years and running wasn’t enough for this native Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every …

Read More »