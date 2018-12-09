Stadden and Berkoff Put Up Top-Five Times In 200 Back at Jrs West

Regan Smith opting out of the backstroke events at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West made room for Isabelle Stadden and Katharine Berkoff to take the spotlight.

On Saturday, Stadden took second place in the 200 back with a 1:50.37. This time now ranks #2 on the 15-16 all-time rankings, only behind the NAG held by Regan Smith (1:48.30). Stadden also placed second in the 100 back on Friday with a 51.96.

Top Five U.S. 15-16 All-Time Rankings- Women’s 200 Back

    1. Regan Smith, 2018- 1:48.30
    2. Isabelle Stadden, 2018- 1:50.37
    3. Kylie Stewart, 2013- 1:50.66
    4. Elizabeth Pelton, 2010- 1:50.72
    5. Hannah Greenway, 2018- 1:50.92

Taking first place in that same event was 17-year-old Katharine Berkoff. Her winning time of 1:50.16 put her at #5 for the 17-18 all-time rankings. This also established a new junior meet record. The 100 back junior meet record was also broken by Berkoff on Friday with a 50.72, which is #3 on the 17-18 rankings.

Top Five U.S. 17-18 All-Time Rankings- Women’s 200 Back

    1. Missy Franklin, 2013- 1:48.42
    2. Elizabeth Pelton, 2011- 1:49.16
    3. Kylie Stewart, 2014- 1:49.85
    4. Amy Bilquist, 2016- 1:49.90
    5. Katharine Berkoff, 2018- 1:50.16

 

 

 

