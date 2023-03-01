St. Bonaventure Adds Aiden Hall of NOVA to Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A versatile swimmer, Aiden Hall of Chesterfield, Virginia has announced his college decision for this fall, committing to travel to New York to compete for and study at St. Bonaventure University. Hall is currently finishing his senior year of swimming while representing Nova of Virginia Aquatics.

“I knew as soon as I stepped on campus it was going to be the perfect fit for me. I love the team culture, coaches, and the academic offerings the University has to offer!”

Hall started 2023 off with a strong showing at the NOVA Long Course Winter Invitational, swimming a personal best in the 200 fly. In finals of the event, he took five seconds off of his previous best to finish with a time of 2:14.09. He also added a 10th-place finish in the 200 free (1:57.25) and 11th place finish in the 200 IM (2:13.89).

Last spring, Hall was a finalist in the 400 IM at the 2022 NCSA Championships. After swimming a lifetime best of 4:04.90 during prelims of the event, he dropped over four seconds during finals to touch in 4:00.86. He also swam a personal best time in the 200 IM (1:55.56).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:41.92

500 free – 4:38.96

100 fly – 53.58

200 fly – 1:56.91

200 IM – 1:54.95

400 IM – 4:00.86

With his lifetime bests, Hall will immediately impact the Bonnies when he joins the team this fall. Last season, he would have held the team’s third-fastest time in the 400 IM and the fifth-fastest time in the 200 IM. He would have also provided strong depth to the program’s fly and mid-distance freestyle groups.

St. Bonaventure is coming off a season that concluded with the team taking third out of eight teams at the 2022 Atlantic-10 Championships. Hall would have scored points for the Bonnies at the meet, with his lifetime best in the 400 IM being fast enough to earn a spot in the B-final of the event. The 2022 A-10 Championships was won by George Washington University, who became the first program in over 20 years to win both the men’s and women’s meet in the same year.

St. Bonaventure is in it’s first season under new leadership after Mke Smiechowski took the helm of the program in July of 2022. Smiechowski is just the second coach to lead the program since the men’s and women’s teams were unified prior to the 2018-2019 school year.

Hall will be joined in the class of 2027 by fellow IM swimmer Kevyn Collazo Torres of Oviedo, Florida. The former FHSAA State Championships finalist boasts a lifetime best of 1:52.56.

