St. Ambrose Men & Women Win Midwest Championships At Home

At its only home competition of the year, St. Ambrose recognized its 11 seniors. The Bees then went out and won their own Midwest Championships, defeating three other teams.

Those seniors – Keagan Dolphin, Justin Fales, David Hall, Noah Hoogestraat, Nathan Kuszynski, Taylor Madison, Nathan McClain, Alec Schanz, Shraddha Sudhir, Francesca Walker-Rozo and Laura Williams – are pictured above.

The St. Ambrose men finished with 1599 points, easily outdistancing second-place Iowa Central, which had 798 points. Williams Baptist (425) took third and Iowa Lakes (158) finished fourth.

On the women’s side, the Bees totaled 874 points. Iowa Central (581), Williams Baptist (404) and Iowa Lakes (88) rounded out the field.

Bethany Anderson won three individual events to lead the SAU women. She won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:01.93. She also took the 100-yard butterfly in 59.51 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 56.92 seconds. Kelly Baughman was runner-up to Anderson in both the 100 fly and 100 free, and Brooklyn Pottebaum was third in the 100 free.

Baughman also won two events. She took the 50-yard freestyle in 25.97 seconds with Audra Shoop finishing third. Baughman added a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.89.

Emily Hartman finished third behind Baughman in the 200 free. She was also second in the 400-yard individual medley and third in the 500-yard freestyle. Caitlin Pieroni took second in both the 200-yard IM and the 200-yard backstroke, and finished third in the 400 IM. Valentina Espinosa was third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Bees won four of the five relays. Shoop, Francesca-Walker Rozo, Shraddha Sudhir and Pottebaum won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:44.22. Baughman, Hartman, Anderson and Pottebaum took the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:50.38. The 800-yard freestyle relay team of Hartman, Anderson, Baughman and Delaney Janosek won with a time of 8:25.74.

Anderson, Espinosa, Baughman and Shoop won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:36.35, while Anderson, Espinosa, Baughman and Pottebaum were second in the 400-yard medley relay.

Rais Hassim won a pair of individual events for the St. Ambrose men. He took the 100-yard freestyle in 47.52 seconds. Teammates Ryan Warrick and Leo Edwards placed second and third, respectively. Hassim also won the 100-yard butterfly in 51.83 seconds, and was the runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley.

Harrison Shanklin won both diving events, taking the 1-meter event with a score of 187.85 and winning the 3-meter with a score of 181.40.

Caleb Gaylor, who placed third behind Hassim in the 100 fly, won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.21 seconds. Hassim was second and Reece Powell third. Nathan Kuszynski won the 500-yard freestyle. His time of 4:53.08 edged teammate Grant Nelson, who touched in 4:53.69. Kuszynski was second in the 400-yard individual medley and Garret Sims was third. Gabe Carlson won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.53 with Carmelo Patti II taking second. Carlson also took third in the 200 breast.

Quincy Walker and Ryan Joehl took second and third in the 100-yard backstroke. Joehl was second in the 200-yard backstroke with Sims taking third. Edwards and Justin Fales were second and third in the 200-yard freestyle. Fales was also runner-up in the 1650-yard freestyle. William Walker-Rozo took second in the 200-yard butterfly.

The SAU men also won all five relays.

Hassim, Petter Kolaas, Zac Robinson and Caleb Gaylor took the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:24.94. Warrick, Powell, Victor Del Rio Foces and Keagan Dolphin finished second. Gaylor, Del Rio Foces, Hassim and Edwards won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:06.68. Warrick, Joehl, Kolaas and Dolphin were second. Fales, Kuszynski, Edwards and Joehl combined for a time of 7:05.13 to win the 800-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Walker, Carlson, Powell and Gaylor touched first in 1:34.90. Joehl, Patti, Hassim and Robinson placed second. And Joehl, Carlson, Hassim and Gaylor also won the 400-yard medley relay in 3:32.57.

Complete results are available here.

DAVENPORT – Kyle McKenzie captured four individual titles as the Iowa Central men’s and women’s swim teams placed second here at the Midwest Championships hosted by St. Ambrose.

McKenzie touched first in the 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley, 200 breaststroke and 200 fly as part of 13 event winners for the Tritons.

The Iowa Central men racked up 798 points to finish second behind host St. Ambrose and ahead of Williams Baptist and Iowa Lakes. The Triton women had 581 points as St. Ambrose won that title as well.

McKenzie went 1:56.30 in the 200 I.M. and 4:08.63 in the 400 I.M. The freshman had times of 2:06.00 in the breaststroke and 1:58.81 in the fly.

“Kyle’s first meet two weeks ago was after two weeks of quarantine,” Iowa Central head coach Joe Plane said. “We went pretty hard the past two weeks and Kyle responded well with some great performances. The 200 fly was special as it’s not an event he specializes in.”

Tjeerd Van Stein and Magali Mouton were both double winners. Van Stein was first in the 100 backstroke in 52.51 and won the 200 backstroke in 1:54.84; Mouton placed first in the 200 I.M. (2:21.31) and first in the 200 breaststroke (2:34.76).

Andrew Iverson claimed the 1650 free in 17:12.53, Lexi Mast the 200 back in 2:18.22, Lily Wright the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.40 and Haley Snawerdt the 1650 free in 20:49.25.

Also, the 400 medley relay of Mast, Mouton, Wright and Snawerdt was first in 4:18.47.

“This was only our second meet of the season, and the first for 13 of our swimmers,” Plane said. “Everyone stepped up and swam as well as they could. It was a great team effort.”

McKenzie’s time in the 200 breaststroke places him second in school history to go along with having the fourth-fastest 400 I.M. and eighth-best 200 fly.

Wright is now ranked sixth in the 100 breaststroke, eighth in the 100 back (1:03.42) and eighth in the 50 breaststroke (33.16). Snawerdt is 10th in the 1650 after swimming it for the very first time.

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Williams Baptist men’s and women’s swimming both finished third at the St. Ambrose Invitational.

Jordan Minifie, Kyla Bethell (FR/Middletown, R.I.), Lillie Guth (FR/Batesville, Ark.), and Izzy Dulin placed second in the 200 yd freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.70, while Josh McClain, Micah Lawson (JR/Albuquerque, N.M.), Trevor Lawson and Henry Vernon (SO/Warrensburg, Mo.) placed third with a time of 1:29.32.

Minifie, Guth, Dulin, and Julie Foster (SR/Marmaduke, Ark.) placed third in the 800 yd freestyle relay with a tie of 8:57.13, while McClain, Trevor Lawson, Ben Steelman, and Vernon placed fourth with a time of 7:34.75.

In the women’s 200 yd IM, Bethell placed fifth with a time fo 2:38.68 and Foster finished sixth with a time of 2:43.72.

Minifie won the 500 yd freestyle with a time of 5:18.85 and Emily Lynch (FR/Ward, Ark.) finished seventh with a time of 6:52.37. Steelman finished seventh in the men’s race with a time of 5:14.63 and Josh Hargenrader finished twelfth with a time of 5:41.34.

Dulin finished sixth in the women’s 100 yd butterfuly with a time of 1:06.83, Bethell finished seventh with a time of 1:07.19, and Hope Cram (SO/Poplar Bluff, Mo.) finished tenth with a time of 1:18.75. Vernon finished in fourth in the men’s race with a time of 52.92.

Steelman finished fifth in the men’s 200 yd breaststroke with a time of 2:22.37.

Guth finished seventh in the women’s 100 yd backstroke with at time of 1:09.32. In the men’s race, Hargenrader placed fourth with a time of 54.82 and Luke Breitkruez (JR/Stevensville, Mich.) finished eighth with a time of 57.40.

Dulin finsihed fourth in the women’s 200 yd freestyle with a time of 2:10.61 and Lynch finished tenth with a time of 2:32.16. McClain won the men’s 200 yd freestyle with a time of 1:47.64.

Dulin, Minifie, Bethell, and Guth finished in third of the women’s 200 yd medley relay with a time of 2:00.89, while Breitkruez, Steelman, Vernon, and McClain finished fourth with a time of 1:42.20 in the men’s race.

Minifie, Dulin, Bethell, and Foster finished in fourth of the women’s 400 yd freestyle relay with a time of 4:02.60, while McClain, Trevor Lawson, Micah Lawson, and Vernon finished in sixth in the men’s race with a time of 3:20.47.

Minifie won the women’s 400 yd IM with a time of 4:43.06, while Vernon came in sixth in the men’s race with a time of 4:30.91.

Dulin finished in ninth of the women’s 50 yd freestyle with a time of 27.63 and Bethell finished in tenth with a time of 27.86. In the men’s race, McClain finished in sixth with a time of 22.11 and Trevor Lawson tied for ninth with a time of 22.41.

Guth finished in fourth in the women’s 200 yd backstroke with a time of 2:33.40, while Hargenrader finished in seventh in the men’s race with a tim eof 2:05.18 and Breitkruez finished in eighth with a time of 2:10.98.

Bethell finished in fourth of the women’s 100 yd breaststroke with a time of 1:18.98, while Steelman placed fourth in the men’s race with a time of 1:03.54.

Minifie won the women’s 200 yard butterfly with a time of 2:18.14, while Vernon placed third in the men’s race with a time of 2:02.77.

Lynch finished in third of the women’s 1650 yd freestyle with a time of 23:12.46, while Trevor Lawson finished in eighth in the men’s race with a time of 20:37.89.

Guth, Minifie, Bethell, and Dulin finished in third of the women’s 400 yd medley relay with a time of 4:30.60, while Hargenrader, Steelman, Vernon, and McClain placed fourth in the men’s race with a time of 3:42.05.