SSPC: Ryan Murphy Talks Through The Process of Dialing In Short Course Meters

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic Champ Ryan Murphy, who so far in the ISL has been the top money earner after being the only athlete to win 2 rounds of skins this season. Murphy talked about his process of adjusting to and dialing in short course meters. He explains that he expects to get better and better as the season goes because of the process he and his coach, Dave Durden, tend to follow.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.