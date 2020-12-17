SSPC: Mackenzie Padington Explains Her Pre-Olympic Retirement

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Canadian national-teamer, NCAA All-American for Minnesota, and now Swammer Mackenzie Padington, who announced her retirement recently via Instagram. Padington takes us through her reasons for leaving the sport she’s been in since age 4, including injury and being unhappy with her current training environment.

Padington explains there was an event that happened unrelated to the swim team in Minnesota that left her wanting to leave. She ended up returning to Victoria and training at the high-performance center in Vancouver. She had even committed to swim for NC State after the Olympics. However, once lockdown started and Padington had to return home, things weren’t really clicking for her until she ultimately made the decision to step away from swimming.

