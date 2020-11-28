SSPC: Liam Tancock on Knowing How You’ll Swim Based Off a Dive-And-Glide

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Liam Tancock , the 2-time world champion and former world record holder in the 50 backstroke. Tancock takes us through his path of unorthodox training with former teammate turned coach James Gibson (now head coach of Energy Standard) as well as his taper meet ritual: a dive-and-glide that told him everything he needed to know about how he was going to swim at that meet.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

