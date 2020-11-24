SSPC: Katie Hoff Dives Deep with New Book “Blueprint”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

“I have so much respect and admiration for Katie Hoff as a person and an athlete. She helped push the progression of women’s swimming and now courageously shares her insights and challenges in and out of the pool in Blueprint. Through it all, Katie’s mettle is gold.” – Michael Phelps

“Blueprint” is a candid account of the extraordinary life and athletic journey of one of America’s greatest athletes and a champion in every way–the remarkable two-time Olympian Katie Hoff . As a young swimmer growing up in Maryland, I was so fortunate to see first-hand the grace of Katie in and out of the pool. Her honesty and passion about her sporting and personal life shine through the pages of this well-written book, making it a must-read.”

November 27th you can buy Blueprint HERE, a great holiday gift for you swimmer, swammer of swim coach!

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.