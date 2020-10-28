SSPC: Head Coach Jonty Skinner Breaks Down Cali Condors’ Chemistry

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the head coach of the undefeated Cali Condors, Jonty Skinner. Skinner breaks down what really makes the condors work and why they have so much team chemistry together. He also shares what he saw in match #1 that he thought they could improve as well as what he’s looking forward to in match #2 for the ‘dors.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

