SSPC: Head Coach Jonty Skinner Breaks Down Cali Condors’ Chemistry

We sat down with the head coach of the undefeated Cali Condors, Jonty Skinner. Skinner breaks down what really makes the condors work and why they have so much team chemistry together. He also shares what he saw in match #1 that he thought they could improve as well as what he’s looking forward to in match #2 for the ‘dors.

0
