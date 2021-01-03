SSPC: Claudio Battaglini on the Benefits of Staying with One Coach

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Claudio Battaglini, the coach and father of age-group breakout swimmer Luca Battaglini. Claudio has been a coach of elite athletes for decades, originally training the world’s top triathletes in his home of Brazil. He eventually got his Ph.D. and became a teacher and researcher, letting coaching go to the wayside a bit. However, as his son started to become a better and better swimmer, he started to get involved on deck and is now training a small group in North Carolina.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

