SSPC: Can the ISL be Profitable?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Torrey Hart, former SwimSwam writer and now full-time sports journalist at Front Office Sports. Torrey wrote a massive piece breaking down the business side of ISL at the conclusion of Season 2, and if you haven’t read it yet, DO SO NOW! Then we can really have a conversation.
We break down how the ISL ran things in their first 2 seasons, including their inability to pay all of their debts right away. We talk through both sides of the coin as well as moving forward, what the league can do to turn a profit and really start to turn swimming into a legitimate professional sport. Because let’s be honest: as swim fans, that’s all we really want.
