Speedo USA Partners with Swimmingly for “First Splash Series” Events

Summer is almost here, and it’s time to jump in the pool and celebrate one of the best parts of the season – summer swim teams! Founded by a U.S. Olympian, Swimmingly believes in celebrating the people who make summer swimming so amazing. This year, Swimmingly – an app making swim meets more fun for everyone – is partnering with some of the biggest names in the sport to give summer families a well-deserved celebration to kick off the summer season!

Swimmingly and Speedo USA have announced a partnership to promote “The First Splash Series” for summer swimmers and families throughout 2019!

“Speedo is synonymous with summer swimming, said Geoff Barrett, President, PVH Heritage Brands Sportswear & Speedo USA. “We believe wholeheartedly in the power of that ‘first splash’ and how a positive experience in the pool can create a lifelong love for the water. We are proud to partner with Swimmingly to strengthen the bond between swimmers, their families and summer swimming leagues, and make it easier and more fun to take part in the sport.”

What is the First Splash Series?

A series of events for summer swimming. An appreciation of the swimmers and families that make summer swimming FUN! A spotlight on the HEROES of our sport—summer swimmers, parents and volunteers! A celebration to kick-off an amazing 2019 summer season! A common vision of long-time swim company, Speedo, and new swim company, Swimmingly, who believe summer swim families should be celebrated!

Each stop for the First Splash Series will feature an Olympic line-up, plus guests from the Swimmingly Team and Speedo USA family. Swimmers will have the opportunity to meet and interact directly with Olympians to learn about their Olympic experiences, and some will even get the chance to compete in a friendly swim race to celebrate the start of a fun summer season!

“We believe in summer swimming—the families, the swimmers, and the fun of each swim meet. It’s where I fell in love with the sport” said Charlie Houchin, 2012 US Olympian and CEO of Swimmingly. “Each year, many new families are introduced to swimming by a summer swim team. It’s their ‘first splash’ into the sport that we all love, and it ought to be a great one!”

What is Swimmingly?

If you’ve ever run a summer swim meet, you know that the problem is all the paper! Wet time cards, missing DQ slips, runners, and stressed volunteers. If you believe in shorter swim meets, fewer volunteers, and less paper…Swimmingly is for YOU! Swimmingly is an app and software tailor-made for summer & recreational swim families. It’s now easy for any new swim parent to volunteer at swim meets, know how their kids are doing, when they swim, scores of the meets and when they can get the heck out of there! It’s time for everyone to enjoy summer swimming a little bit more! Learn more here at Swimmingly.app

