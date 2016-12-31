Spain’s RFEN Hires New Technical Staff, Vergnoux Gets Promoted

La Real Federación Española de Natación (RFEN), Spain’s National Governing Body for aquatic sports, will welcome in the new year with some new technical staff and some promotions for outstanding performances in 2016.

Since the London 2012 Olympics Spain’s Mireia Belmonte has done exceedingly well on the international stage, only being out-performed by the likes of Katinka Hosszu and Katie Ledecky. After winning Olympic gold in the 200 butterfly in Rio, Belmonte’s status has skyrocketed even more, providing collateral benefits for her coach, Fred Vergnoux.

On Thursday Vergnoux renewed his contract with the RFEN where he had served as technical director, this time becoming the head coach of the entire Spanish national team. Now that Vergnoux will be overseeing more of Spain’s Olympic hopefuls, the RFEN hopes that Vergnoux will carry over the methodologies and training used for Belmonte’s success to the rest of the national team. Vergnoux will continue coaching Belmonte as well, who plans to swim through the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Below is the full list of new-hires and renewed staff that will work to further the RFEN’s goals through 2020.

Swimming:

Technical Director: Albert Tubella

National Team Head Coach: Fred Vergnoux

Program 1 CAR Sant Cugat: Fred Vergnoux

Program 2 CAR Sant Cugat: José Antonio Del Castillo

Program 1 BLUME Madrid: Bart Kizierowski

Program 1 BLUME Madrid: Serafin Calvo

Technical Coordinator and Fechnical Secretariat: J. Jordi Cadens

Waterpolo:

Technical Director: Rafael Aguilar

National Female Director: Miguel A. ‘Miki’ Oca

National Male Director: David Martin

Coordinator of State Activity: Antonio Aparicio

Synchronized Swimming:

Technical Director: Aana Montero

Solos and Duos Director: Esther Jaumá

Colaboradora: Gemma Mengual

Team and Combos Director: Anna Vives

Fitness and Stunts Trainer : Óscar Escalante

Diving: Technical Director: Donald Miranda

Open Water: Technical Director: Ricardo Barreda