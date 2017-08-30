South Africa’s Olympic Committee Latest To Be Under Investigation

South Africa’s Sports Ministry has launched an inquiry into the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) following malpractice allegations within the organization. The nation that produced Olympic swimming successes such as Chad Le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh, along with newly-minted World University Games silver medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker, is seeing its Committee investigated on claims of ‘poor governance, financial mismanagement and non-adherence to the SASCOC constitution,’ according to an Inside the Games report.

Claims leading to the inquiry include South Africa’s President of Athletics, Alex Skhosana, stating that he was removed from the SASCOC Board illegally, while Deputy Chef de Mission, Jean Kelly, says she could not be appointed as the Chef de Mission of Team South Africa because she is white. The allegations are already on top of the inquiry into SASCOC Chief Tubby Reddy, who is currently suspended pending an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

South Africa’s Olympic Committee isn’t alone in recent troubles, as we’ve seen Brazilian swimming’s governing body, CBDA, come under fire as of late. As recent as June of this year, FINA stated it would not recognize CBDA’s elections due to a police investigation into the organization’s leadership for fraud and embezzlement.