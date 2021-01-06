SMU Women Return To Action Against Houston, Rice At Home

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

The Mustangs host a pair of dual meets when they welcome American Athletic Conference foe Houston to Dallas Friday at 1 p.m. and Rice on Saturday at 11 a.m. Both meets will have results available on the Meet Mobile App and fans can follow the action on Twitter (@SMUSwimDiveW). The Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium is closed to the public.

Last Time Out

SMU won 11 of 13 events in a 163-78 victory at North Texas on Dec. 5. The Mustangs swept four of those 11 events – 50 free, 200 breast, 200 fly and 1 meter.

Against The Competition

The Mustangs fell on the road at Houston in 2019, picking up event wins from current Mustangs Gabi Grobler (200 IM), Olivia Grossklaus (200 fly) and Nicole Stambo (1 meter).

Houston narrowly defeated the Mustangs, 152.50-147.50, the last time the teams met in Dallas during the 2018-19 season.

In 2020, Rice defeated SMU in Houston. Grossklaus picked up wins in the 200 fly and 500 free.

SMU last met Rice at home as part of a double dual with Arkansas during the 2018-19 season, narrowly falling to the Owls, 150-144. Grobler (200 IM) and Grossklaus (200 fly) are returning event winners for the Mustangs.

Scouting The Cougars

Houston defeated North Texas sweeping all 20 events in its only dual meet of the 2020-21 season. The Cougars are receiving votes in the latest CSCAA Division I Top 25 Poll.

Scouting The Owls

Rice opened the season on Oct. 23 with a 150-107 loss at Texas A&M, and posted a 245-146 win in a three-session event against Tulane in November.

Making The Cut

Three divers have qualified for the NCAA Zone Diving Championships and Olivia Grossklaus (200 fly) has achieved the Mustangs’ first NCAA B cut of the season. Johanna Holloway (1m, 3m), Taylor Ohlhauser (1m, 3m) and Nicole Stambo (1m, 3m) will represent SMU at the Zone Championships in March.

Conference Standout

Nicole Stambo earned the first AAC Diver of the Week honors of the season on Dec. 15. Stambo has won five of six diving events this season for the Mustangs, sweeping competition against TCU and Drury. She also has NCAA Zone qualifying scores on both 1 and 3 meter.

Her 311.78 in 3 meter prelims against Drury on Nov. 20 was a career best, an event she went on to win, while the 1 meter win at North Texas was also a personal best score at 300.97.

Top 10 Performers

Three active Mustangs currently account for six spots on SMU’s all-time top-10 performer lists.

Gabi Grobler

100 back

10 | 54.21

200 back

10 | 1:57.12

200 IM

6 | 1:59.41 Olivia Grossklaus

200 fly

2 | 1:56.44 Frederica Kizek

1000 free

7 | 9:56.66

1650 free

8 | 16:28.89

Around The League

The Mustangs currently hold the top time in three swimming events around the league and have 13 times in the top three.

Indra Vandenbussche | 50 free

Annabelle Corcoran | 1650 free

Olivia Grossklaus | 200 fly

Four of the five Mustang relays lead the conference, with the 400 medley relay ranking second.

In The Rankings

Olivia Grossklaus (200 fly, 31st) and Annabelle Corcoran (1650 free, 50th) rank in the top 50 nationally in their respective events, while four of the five Mustang relays rank in the top 25.

200 free relay | 21st

400 free relay | 22nd

800 free relay | 14th

200 medley relay | 27th

400 medley relay | 21st

Looking Ahead

The Mustangs travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Jan. 21.