Sjostrom & Coleman Head Up 7-Strong Swedish Worlds Roster

The Swedish Swim Association (Svensk Simidrott) has revealed it initial roster for the 2019 World Championships taking place this summer in Gwangju, Korea.

The roster includes 7 swimmers total, composed of 5 women and 2 men, with additional swimmers potentially being added to the list if they’re able to earn selection times at the Mare Nostrum Series this June.

The women’s 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays have been included on the Swedish announcement, but no men’s relays will be taking a trip to Korea unless some super swims hit the pool at Mare Nostrum.

At the 2017 edition of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the nation of Sweden finished 5th in the overall medal table, collecting 3 golds and 1 silver medal across the competition. Sarah Sjotrom was responsible for all of the medals, wining gold in the 50m free, 50m fly and 100m fly, while earning the silver in the 200m free.

Michelle Coleman will be joining her, along with Hanna Eriksson, Sophie Hansson and Louise Hansson. The two men on the roster are represented by Simon Sjodin and Erik Persson.

Swimmers:

Michelle Coleman, Spårvägens

Hanna Eriksson, Jönköpings

Sophie Hansson, Helsingborgs

Louise Hansson, Helsingborgs

Erik Persson, Kungsbacka

Simon Sjödin, SK Neptun

Sarah Sjöström, Södertörns

Coaches:

Förbundskapten: Ulrika Sandmark

Tränare: Johan Wallberg och Sverker Maltesjö

Fysio: Björn Svaerre

Läkare: René Tour

Media: Anna Hammar