Siobhan Haughey Again Breaks Asian Record in 100 Free

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey, who’s swimming for Energy Standard this season in the International Swim League, clipped her own Asian Record in the short course meters version of the 100 free today at the ISL’s semi-final #1 in Budapest.

Haughey won the 100 free with a time of 51.12, shaving 0.02s off of her previous best time and Asian Record of 51.14 that she set exactly two weeks ago at an earlier match. She was on fire all day today, winning the 200 free as well, and anchoring Energy Standard’s mixed free relay in 51.04, tying Freya Anderson for the fastest split among women in that event.

Today was the 4th time Haughey has broken the 100 free Asian Record in the last month, taking it to 51.59 and 51.38 on back-to-back days in October, before going 51.14 on November 1st and 51.12 today. She remains the 6th-fastest women of all-time in the event.