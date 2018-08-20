Simone Barlaam Wraps 2018 Para European Champs with World Record

2018 WORLD PARA SWIMMING ALLIANZ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

  August 13th-19th, 2018
  National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
  LCM
  • Live Results

The seventh and final day of the 2018 Para Swimming European Championships continued as the previous six began: with records.

In prelims of the men’s S5 50 fly, Ukrainian Yaroslav Semenenko set a European record, clocking in at 35.03. He won finals in 35.90.

In the men’s S10 100 free, the Ukraine’s Maksym Krypak broke his own European record in 50.92. His previous record was 51.08.

For the final world record of the meet, Italian Simone Barlaam broke his own S9 50 free record. He won the event in 25.00, .17 under his previous record. He was 1.43 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Iurii Bozhynskyi (26.43)

Final Team Ranks

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Ukraine 33 44 29 106
2 Italy 28 23 21 72
3 Great Britain 20 18 17 55
4 Netherlands 16 8 5 29
5 Spain 13 16 23 52

 

 

