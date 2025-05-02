Sieradzki Out-Touches Masiuk For 100 Free Gold On Final Night In Poland

2025 POLISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of action at the 2025 Polish Swimming Championships unfolded last night in Lublin as swimmers vied for slots on the nation’s roster for the World Championships, U23 Championships and World University Games.

Zuzanna Famulok was the quickest performer in the women’s 100m free, registering a time of 55.10 to get to the wall first.

That qualified her for the U23 Championships, establishing the 2nd-best time of her career in the process. She was 54.83 at this same competition last year.

Barbara Lesniewska won runner-up status, finishing just .24 behind in 55.34, while Wiktoria Gusc rounded out the podium in 55.74.

On the men’s side, Kamil Sieradzki, the newly minted 200m free national record holder, clocked a winning effort of 48.36 to win the 100m free.

Sieradzki fell painstakingly shy of the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 48.34, although his performance did shave .08 off his previous best of 48.48 from the semi-finals of the 2024 European Championships.

20-year-old University of Texas commit Ksawery Masiuk took silver in the final, turning in a result of 48.42, a lifetime best by .20.

Mateusz Chowaniec was also under the 49-second barrier, logging 48.75 for bronze.

Post-race, 23-year-old Olympian Sieradzki told the Polish Swimming Federation, “I am very happy because I broke another personal best during this competition.

“It’s a pity that I missed the minimum for Singapore by only 0.02, but I am still very happy with this time.

“These are my best Polish championships so far. I broke the Polish record in the 200 m freestyle, and I added a few other great results. What more could you want?”

21-year-old Aleksandra Knop captured the 4th individual gold of her campaign by taking the women’s 200m IM.

Already the victor here in the 200m back, 400m IM, and 200m fly, Knop produced a time of 2:13.94 to beat her 2IM competitors by nearly 4 seconds handily.

The result destroyed her previous lifetime best of 2:15.65 registered 2 years ago in Olsztyn.

Additional Winners

Dominika Sztandera topped the women’s 100m breast podium with an outing of 1:07.60, beating the pack by over 2 seconds.

The men's 100m breast saw 22-year-old Dawid Wiekiera get the job done, putting up a mark of 1:00.17. He narrowly defeated Jan Kalusowski, the national record holder in this event, who touched in 1:00.20. Jan Gajda hit a time of 1:02.24 for bronze.

Julia Maik was the 50m fly champion in a time of 26.51, a new lifetime best. That eked out the gold ahead of Anna Dowgiert who settled for silver only .02 behind in 26.53. Paulina Cierpialowska also landed on the podium in 26.60, good enough for bronze.

The men's edition of the 50m fly saw 21-year-old Kacper Czapla beat the field with a winning effort of 23.36. 35-year-old veteran Konrad Czerniak posted 23.69 as the runner-up and Pawel Uryniuk bagged bronze in 23.72.

With the conclusion of the championships, Polish national team coach Bartosz Kizierowski stated, “I am pleased because we have several valuable results. The team for international events is also large, basically the same as I expected.

“Of course, it can always be better, because this is the specificity of sport, so there is always some small dissatisfaction.

“However, these were successful competitions and there are good forecasts for what will happen at the most important international competitions.

He continued, “It is also worth emphasizing that 2025 is a post-Olympic year, so our team is also starting a long cycle of preparations for the games in Los Angeles.

“Some are finishing swimming, and others are fighting their way into the senior team. We haven’t made many changes this season, because it’s quite fast-paced, but we will be improving something from September.

“We have a good training system, excellent coaches and, above all, wonderful youth. If we add quality to this, we will definitely make a lot of progress.”