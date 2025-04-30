Ksawery Masiuk Posts 24.46 50 Back, Just .02 Outside Polish Record

2025 POLISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of racing at the 2025 Polish Swimming Championships saw additional World Championships-worthy performances put down in the Lublin pool.

20-year-old Ksawery Masiuk fired off a mark of 24.46 to top the men’s 50m backstroke, coming within .02 of his own national record in the process.

Masiuk scored the sole time of the field under the 25-second barrier, with Aleksander Stys securing silver in 25.32 and Tomasz Polewka earning bronze in 25.34.

Masiuk’s head-turner easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 25.11 needed for Singapore and the University of Texas commit now ranks 6th in the world this season.

Also coming close to taking down a national record was Jan Kalusowski in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

25-year-old Kalusowski produced a new lifetime best of 2:10.19 en route to grabbing the gold.

He split 29.08/32.89/34.03/34.19 to shave .01 off his previous PB of 2:10.20 established en route to claiming bronze at the 2024 European Championships.

The current Polish national record holder, Dawid Wiekiera, hit 2:11.13 as tonight’s silver medalist and Jan Gajda touched in 2:15.70 for bronze. Wiekiera’s record stands at the 2:09.99 notched in 2022 so Kalusowski’s effort came within .20 of that benchmark.

Kalusowski qualified for Singapore with his performance, clearing the 2:10.32 ‘A’ standard.

Finally, last night Adela Piskorska earned her roster slot for Singapore in the 100m back and she doubled up with a 50m back victory tonight.

Piskorska stopped the clock at 28.17 as the top performer, keeping 17-year-old Varvara Hlushchenko at bay. The teen finished in 28.44 and Paulina Peda rounded out the podium in 28.60.

Piskorska was the gold medalist in this 50m back event at the 2023 World University Games, putting a lifetime best of 27.84 on the books.

Additional Notes