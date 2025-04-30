Duke Adds Breaststroker Addison Bitel For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroke specialist Addison Bitel has verbally committed to swim for Duke University in the fall of 2026. Bitel, a recent runner-up at both the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships and the Florida High School 1A State Championships, currently trains with the Windermere Lakers and attends Windermere Preparatory School.

At 15, Bitel received a National Age Group award for her fifth-place national ranking in the 100 breaststroke. She was also named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All-America Team for both the 2022–2023 and 2023–2024 seasons. Her sister, Lyndsey Huizenga, was a swimmer as well and competed for the University of Tennessee.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at Duke University! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and all the amazing people I’ve met throughout this process. A very special thank you to the coaches at Duke for this incredible opportunity! I can’t wait! #gobluedevils 💙😈”

Bitel placed 2nd in the 100 breast at the 2024 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship (SCY) in November, posting a season-best time of 1:02.65 while representing Windermere Preparatory. Classifications in Florida high school swimming are based on school enrollment, with Class 1A including some of the smallest schools in the state.

More recently, Bitel posted a best time in the 200 breast at the 2025 Florida Senior Championship (SCY) in March. Her time of 2:12.50 earned 2nd overall and qualifies her for the 2025 Junior National Championships. She also made it to finals in the 100 breast (1:01.94), placing 2nd with a season-best time and qualifying again for Junior Nationals. Additionally, she secured 3rd in the 50 breast with a personal-best of 28.67.

Bitel’s 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay team both placed 1st at the meet. She swam the breaststroke leg for both, posting splits of 28.56 and 1:01.27. Her 200 free relay team finished in 6th place, with Bitel leading off and recording a time of 24.25. She also led off her 400 free relay team in 52.65 as the team finished 10th. Her 50 free and 100 free times from the relays remain her lifetime bests.

A couple of months earlier, in January 2025, Bitel posted three lifetime bests at the FL GOAT TYR Team Challenge (SCY). Her personal records included the 200 IM (2:05.27) for 3rd, the 100 fly (57.10) for 7th, and the 200 free (1:54.46) for 7th as well. Her 200 IM time qualifies for the 2025 Futures Championship in Ocala. She also made it to finals in two other events, finishing 7th in the 50 free (24.29) and 14th in the 100 free (53.49).

In October 2023, Bitel secured a lifetime best in the 100 breast as a sophomore at the FHSAA 1A Region 2 Championship (SCY), placing 1st with a time of 1:01.86.

Bitel has also had success in long course. She competed at the 2025 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in February, placing 2nd in both the 50 breast (33.20) and the 100 breast (1:12.32).

Top Yard Times

100 Breast – 1:01.86

200 Breast – 2:12.50

100 Fly – 57.10

200 IM – 2:05.27

Duke placed 11th out of 15 teams at the 2025 Women’s Atlantic Coast Championships, after finishing 5th out of 11 the previous year. Bitel has the potential to help strengthen Duke’s breaststroke group, as her 100 and 200 breaststroke times would have been the second-fastest on the team this season, behind junior Kaelyn Gridley.

Gridley posted times of 58.14 and 2:05.71 this season, respectively, and placed 4th in the 200 breast (2:05.91) and 8th in the 100 breast (58.72) at the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship. Bitel can also contribute to Duke’s medley relay, with a 50 breast split that would have ranked second on the team as well.

Bitel will join recruits Lily Doyle, Emory DeGuenther, Quinn White, Gracyn Kehoe, and Riley Anderson on Duke’s campus in the fall of 2026. Kehoe has solid breaststroke times, with a 1:01.72 in the 100 and a 2:14.46 in the 200. White is also strong in breaststroke, posting a time of 1:03.84 in the 100.

