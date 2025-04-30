TCU Picks Up Futures Finalist Braedon Ando For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyle and butterfly specialist Braedon Ando has committed to continue his academic and swimming career at Texas Christian University beginning in the fall of 2025. A senior at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Massachusetts, Ando competes for the Bluefish Swim Club.

Ando was recently a two-time champion at the 2025 MIAA Division II State Championship (SCY) in February, winning the 200 IM (1:52.45) and 500 free (4:30.05).

Later that month and into early March, Ando posted lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:38.45), 1000 free (9:16.38), and 200 fly (1:48.60) at the NE LSC 15–18 AG Championship (SCY), placing 2nd in each and qualifying for the 2025 Futures Championship in Madison. He also finished as a finalist in four other events, taking 2nd in the 500 free (4:29.19), 3rd in the 100 free (45.82), 4th in the 100 fly (50.57), and 9th in the 50 free (21.74).

In late December 2024, Ando posted several lifetime bests at the NE CS SCY New England Senior Meet. He was the leadoff swimmer for his team’s 200 free relay, which placed 2nd, posting a lifetime best of 21.25. During prelims of the 100 free, he recorded a personal best of 45.60, and in finals, he placed 6th (45.79).

Ando also set a lifetime best in the 100 back (51.13) as the leadoff swimmer for his team’s 400 medley relay, securing 5th place. Additionally, he posted a lifetime best in the 100 fly (49.60), where he finished 4th. All of these personal bests qualify for Futures.

Ando competed at the 2024 U.S. Open Championships (SCY) earlier in December, earning lifetime bests in the 1650 free (15:45.32) and 500 free (4:28.58), placing 18th and 19th, respectively. He also finished 12th in the 200 fly (1:49.69).

Ando has shown strength in long course events as well. He was a two-time finalist at the 2024 Futures Championship in Huntsville in July, placing 4th in the 800 free (8:23.07) and 6th in the 200 fly (2:04.03).

Top Yard Times

200 Free – 1:38.45

500 Free – 4:28.58

1000 Free – 9:16.38

1650 Free – 15:45.32

100 Fly – 49.60

200 Fly – 1:48.60

TCU placed 4th at the 2025 Men’s Big 12 Championships, down from 2nd the previous year, with new teams like Arizona State joining the conference. Arizona State went on to win the 2025 championship. Ando could strengthen the distance and fly groups at TCU upon arrival.

This season, junior Kornel Kohalmi posted the fastest 500 free time (4:23.08) at TCU, while junior Aaron Wilmes recorded the fastest 1000 free (9:08.39). Sophomore Nigel Forbes held the fastest 100 fly time (46.52), and senior Geremia Freri had the fastest 200 fly time (1:44.58).

Ando will join Isaac Carr, Deacon Gutshall, Quint Erwin, and Shea Skarda as part of TCU’s 2025 recruiting class. Like Ando, Carr excels in the 500 free (4:29.89) and 200 fly (1:49.20), Gutshall is strong in the 500 free (4:28.76), and Erwin has posted a solid time in the 200 fly (1:49.31).

